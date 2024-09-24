ISS: Defense minister did not reveal state secrets during radio interview

The Estonian Internal Security Service (ISS) on Tuesday confirmed Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) did not reveal state secrets in a September interview with ERR's Vikerraadio.

"It is true that we received a report from the Ministry of Defense regarding a suspicion that Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur may have disclosed state secrets during an ERR radio program," a statement from the ISS said. "The ISS reviewed the report through a supervisory procedure, and we can confirm that the defense minister did not disclose any state secrets."

"In the event of a suspicion that a state secret may have been disclosed, it is necessary to immediately notify the ISS. This is part of the standard procedures for protecting state secrets, which must always be followed," the statement added.

Earlier on Tuesday, unofficial sources said an official from the Ministry of Defense filed a report with the ISS about comments made by Pevkur during the September 2 broadcast of the Vikerraadio show "Välistund," where the minister explained NATO's defense plans.

Pevkur acknowledged that he was aware of an inquiry but maintained that he had a clear conscience.

ISS logo. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

"I know for sure that in no interview have I disclosed any classified documents or state secrets. I am aware that yes, something has been investigated," Pevkur told "Aktuaalne kaamera" news in response to a question about whether it was true that a complaint had been filed against him with ISS.

"But I also know that the Ministry of Defense's security department, which is directly responsible for this, has stated that there has been no leak. For me, this is a non-issue, and naturally, my conscience is clear. I will continue to defend the Estonian state," Pevkur added.

"It is a fact that we must always be prepared to explain publicly what we are doing in various areas of national defense. There are large sums of money involved, and the use of these funds must be transparent and justified," Pevkur continued.

When asked if there had been any further action taken on the complaint, Pevkur responded: "I cannot provide further comments on what has been done with it. I only know that, according to the Ministry of Defense, the security department has reviewed the matter and found no issues."

"I can imagine which interview is being referenced, but I can confirm that no sensitive information was disclosed in it," Pevkur said when asked if he knew which interview the complaint was based on.

Kaimo Kuusk. Source: ERR

Ministry: Pevkur has not disclosed a state secret

Ministry of Defense Permanent Secretary Kaimo Kuusk said Pevkur had done nothing wrong.

"The Ministry of Defense's security department conducted an analysis and confirmed that the statements made by Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur on Vikerraadio's show "Välistund" did not contain state secrets or classified foreign information. No harm was caused to Estonia or NATO by the comments made on the program," Kuusk said in a written comment.

This article was updated to add comments from Kaimo Kuusk and the ISS.

