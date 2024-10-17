Estonian and German media at the forefront of energy crisis coverage in Europe

In recent years, rapidly rising energy prices and the energy crisis have likely affected every reader. The issue has also been prominent in European media outlets. According to a student research study, the energy crisis was more prominent in Estonia and Germany during the summer of 2022 than in Spain and Poland.

The rise in energy prices has impacted all areas of life and has been one of the driving forces behind overall inflation. The issue has been extensively covered by media outlets. Mark Anry Kriisa from the Tallinn German High School researched the coverage of the energy crisis during the summer months of 2022 across eight media outlets in four European Union member states.

According to Anne Reino, a member of Akadeemiake journal's editorial board and an associate professor at the University of Tartu, Estonia stood out in the analysis both for the abundance of coverage and for presenting energy systems in a way that was accessible to the average reader.

What is an energy crisis and what causes it?

The energy crisis is reflected in unusually high prices, which complicate the daily lives of citizens and hinder the functioning of various economic sectors. These high prices are caused by fuel shortages and the limited or time-restricted availability of alternative energy sources.

The primary cause of the deep energy crisis in 2022 is considered to be the sanctions imposed on Russia, which significantly affected the European energy market. In addition, the green transition, along with investments in renewable energy and carbon emission taxation, has contributed to rising energy prices. In many countries, outdated energy infrastructure in need of substantial modernization has further exacerbated the crisis.

Studying media coverage

As is well known, the media wields significant power and influence over how public opinion is shaped on certain issues. Indirectly, the media also has the ability to influence political decisions.

A retrospective analysis of media coverage allows us to understand public perceptions and sentiments on key issues, as well as gain insight into people's behaviors and choices. Comparing private and public media can help analyze the impartiality and balance of the coverage, as privately funded outlets may face greater pressure from certain interest groups.

The aim of Mark Anry Kriisa's research was to analyze how the energy crisis was covered in media outlets in various European Union member states during the summer of 2022. He focused on Germany, Estonia, Spain and Poland.

Kriisa conducted a qualitative content analysis of articles covering the energy crisis. The study was based on media outlets from four countries, selecting two outlets from each: one public and one privately owned. This approach provided an interesting comparison of how the topic was covered both across countries and depending on media ownership.

The results showed that the coverage of the energy crisis varied by country. In Germany and Estonia, the issue was more frequently covered in public media, while in Spain and Poland, private media played a more significant role in the coverage. Interestingly, the energy crisis was the most prominent in Germany and Estonia, with 81 and 74 articles published during the studied period, respectively. In contrast, Spain and Poland saw far fewer publications on the subject, with 46 and 40 articles, respectively.

The author concludes that the number of articles and the topics covered varied based on each country's dependence on Russian energy and other local factors. For instance, in Germany, there was a stronger focus on energy conservation and alternative energy sources, whereas in Poland, the emphasis was on energy security and supply reliability. In Estonia, the primary topics were alternative energy sources and the efficiency of the planned LNG terminal. Additionally, journalists in Estonia were particularly drawn to the record-breaking electricity prices.

Thus, the coverage of the energy crisis in European Union member states during the summer of 2022 was diverse, largely reflecting the unique circumstances and energy consumption structures of each country. The research confirmed that European journalism generally viewed the cessation of Russian energy supplies as the main driver of the crisis.

Recommendations in different countries

Media coverage of energy-related topics was primarily aimed at the population of each respective country, meaning the content was tailored to the end consumer. As a result, complex topics were explained in a way that the average person could understand. Articles often included extended explanations, simplified infographics or a frequently asked questions (FAQ) format.

In addition, the articles provided readers with practical advice on how to cope with the energy crisis. The solutions offered varied somewhat from country to country. For example, in Germany, people were advised to reduce gas and electricity consumption, work from home to cut down on fuel costs or lower room temperatures to 19 degrees. Recommendations also included minimizing the heating of private swimming pools to the lowest possible temperature.

In Estonia, media suggested switching electricity plans and encouraged the use of solar panels. In Poland, advice centered on conserving energy by keeping windows closed, drawing curtains or growing indoor plants. Spain, in contrast, stood out because its media offered no specific advice to consumers.

Mark Anry Kriisa's research project, "Coverage of the Energy Crisis in the Media of Various European Union Member States in June, July and August 2022," received special awards from the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications and Swiss Youth in Science in the 2024 National Student Research Competition for high school students. The project will represent Estonia at the International Swiss Talent Forum (ISTF) in 2025. The research was supervised by teacher Ulla Herkel from Tallinn German High School, and the full version of the work was published in a special edition of the student science journal Akadeemiake.

