NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte to visit Estonia

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. Source: SCANPIX/REUTERS/Yves Herman
Next week, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will visit Estonia, where he will meet with President Alar Karis, Prime Minister Kristen Michal and Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna. The meetings will focus on discussions about strengthening the alliance's defense capabilities.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will arrive in Estonia on Tuesday, where he will meet with President Alar Karis and Prime Minister Kristen Michal later that evening. Following his meeting with the prime minister, a joint press conference and dinner with their respective delegations will take place.

On Wednesday morning, Rutte will meet with Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, after which he and President Karis will head to the Tapa military base to meet with allied units stationed there.

Mark Rutte officially became NATO secretary general on October 1 of this year, following the conclusion of his predecessor Jens Stoltenberg's 10-year term.

Rutte (57) served as the prime minister of the Netherlands from October 14, 2010, until July 2, 2024.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

