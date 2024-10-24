Gallery: NATO secretary general visits eFP battle group in Estonia

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte visited troops from the Enhanced Forward Presence battlegroup during his two-day visit to Estonia on Wednesday.

Rutte, on his first official visit to both Estonia and the eastern flank as head of the military alliance, was met by President Alar Karis and Chief of the Estonian Defense Forces Brig. Gen. Andrus Merilo.

He also addressed and met with troops from the EDF, and NATO members the UK, France, and Iceland.

"This is the first NATO battlegroup I have visited since I became Secretary General, and I am already impressed with your professionalism, commitment and resolve," Rutte said.

"You stand shoulder-to-shoulder with your Estonian brothers and sisters in uniform. You all embody the spirit of NATO. All for one and one for all. Together we defend Estonia's freedom every day. And Estonia will never be alone again."

On my first visit to the Eastern Flank since becoming #NATO Secretary General, I had the pleasure of meeting a UK-led battlegroup with troops and staff from the UK, France and Iceland at Tapa Army Base. pic.twitter.com/498hoq90hu — Mark Rutte (@SecGenNATO) October 23, 2024

During his two-day visit, Rutte met with Karis, Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform), and the Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200).

He took over as secretary general on October 1.

You can watch the press conference at Tapa below.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!