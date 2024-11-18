X!

Jõhvi residents in favor of merger, people in Toila opposed

Territory of Jõhvi Municipality after merging with Toila Municipality.
Territory of Jõhvi Municipality after merging with Toila Municipality. Source: Reproduction.
The results of the public referendum on the merger of Toila and Jõhvi municipalities, revealed today, show a clear divide: while residents of Jõhvi support the merger, the people of Toila are firmly opposed.

Out of the more than 11,000 residents of Jõhvi Municipality, 9,319 are eligible to vote, meaning they are registered residents at least 16 years old. Of these, 537 people, or 5.76 percent, participated in the referendum. Among those who voted, 313 (58.29 percent) supported the merger, while 224 (41.71 percent) were against it.

In Toila Municipality, which has around 4,500 residents, 3,668 people are eligible to vote. A total of 526 individuals, or 14.34 percent of eligible voters, took part in the referendum. There were no invalid ballots and 124 voters (23.57 percent) supported the merger, while 402 (76.43 percent) opposed it.

The public opinion expressed through the referendum is not binding for the decision-making councils. The councils are expected to decide on the merger during their December sessions.

If the councils approve the merger, the municipalities would unite during the 2025 local government elections. This would be the only local government merger taking place in the next election cycle.

Toila Municipality was formed during the 2017 merger of Toila (with 10 votes in favor and 379 against at the time), Kohtla (10 in favor and 342 against) and Kohtla-Nõmme (16 in favor and 137 against). Jõhvi Municipality underwent its own merger in 2005, when the Jõhvi rural municipality and Jõhvi city joined together.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

