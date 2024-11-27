X!

Commercial network TV3 shuts down news portals and lays off 13

News
TV3 logo.
TV3 logo. Source: (Siim Lõvi/ERR)
News

TV3 will close its online news platform and TV3 Play at the end of the year, reports Delfi. The company plans to focus on the development of its Go3 streaming platform moving forward.

In a letter to employees, TV3 CEO Signe Suur stated that the online business segment is too small to justify continued investments at the expense of the rest of the business, Delfi reported.

According to Suur, the online segment accounted for less than 5 percent of the company's revenue.

The company will, however, continue its digitalization efforts, focusing on the development of the Go3 platform, which will receive further investments.

As a result of closing the portals, 13 employees will be laid off, while seven digital department staff members will be offered new positions within the company.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Barbara Oja, Marcus Turovski

Related

tartu 2024 finale

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

17:13

Estonian media executives find recession has little effect on the sector

16:44

ERR in the US: Biden hurries to leave mark on domestic and foreign policy

16:03

Riina Solman: We need to keep in mind that relations with Israel and US at stake

15:54

Estonia's health minister wants to tie alcohol excise duty to inflation

15:33

Commercial network TV3 shuts down news portals and lays off 13

15:29

Estonia advocates for fairer EU agriculture payments to Baltic states

15:19

Kelly Sildaru injures anterior cruciate ligament again in Austria

14:56

Meteorologist: Mild conditions likely to continue through to mid-December

14:22

Latvia agrees Rail Baltica will bypass Riga

13:55

International Emmys' winning TV series can be watched on ERR's streaming service

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

26.11

Bestselling British writer Richard Osman to mention Estonia in every new book

26.11

Investigation: Russia developing infrastructure at military bases close to NATO borders

26.11

Tallinn to sell off 41 old trolleybuses

25.11

National Defense Committee to discuss re-introduction of anti-personnel landmines

13:32

Photos: Tallinn paves over historical mosaic sidewalk in Kassisaba Updated

25.11

Cargo plane crashes in Lithuanian capital, at least one dead

26.11

Prime minister discusses cooperation, NATO, and Ukraine in call with Donald Trump

14:22

Latvia agrees Rail Baltica will bypass Riga

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo