HBO Max streaming platform available in Estonia from July

HBO series
HBO series "The Last of Us." Source: HBO
Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) has announced that its streaming platform HBO Max will expand to Estonia in July, Variety reports. Up to now, HBO content has been available to Estonian viewers through the Telia and Go3 platforms.

News of the expansion comes a day after WBD revealed plans to split into two public companies by mid-2026 due to falling revenues. One half would be dedicated to streaming, movies, series, games, etc., and the other to just television.

In addition to Estonia, HBO Max will also expand to Latvia, Lithuania, Albania, Armenia, Cyprus, Georgia, Iceland, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Malta and Tajikistan. With the addition of those new regions, HBO Max will soon be available in over 100 countries.

The HBO Max content line-up features many popular and well-known international series and movies, including A Minecraft Movie, the Harry Potter movies, The Last of Us, White Lotus, Peacemaker and The Pitt.

WBD ended the first quarter of 2025 with 122.3 million streaming subscribers, an increase of 5.3 million from the previous quarter. However, the company is struggling with debts reportedly approaching $38 billion USD.

