Tallinn to launch pilot project limiting smart devices in schools

mobile phone. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Five schools in Tallinn will take part in a project to reduce the use of smart devices in schools next year. The city is still finalizing the details.

"We've initiated an analysis in collaboration with Tallinn University as a step toward a pilot project to reduce the use of smart devices by children and young people, particularly in schools. However, our goal extends beyond schools, aiming to support reduced smart device use at home as well," said Ott Oja, head of Tallinn's mental health action plan for children and youth.

Oja stressed that other trials have not taken such a scientific approach.

"Researchers at Tallinn University are currently conducting a literature review to better understand what has worked elsewhere and, importantly, what has not. This is crucial because the field is often shaped by instinctive opinions and actions. Many people have strong personal convictions in this area, but we need to establish a foundation based on what truly works," he explained.

The aim is not to implement a blanket ban, Oja clarified, as schools generally support unified rules for smart device use but not outright bans. These tend to be ineffective because children find ways to bypass them.

Ott Oja Source: Erakogu

"It's important to consider human ingenuity, children included. Support is needed to help children better regulate themselves and to foster this same self-regulation within families," he said.

The analysis is expected in January and potential solutions identified by February. Preparatory work with up to five schools will begin in the spring, and the project will begin at the start of the 2024/2025 academic year.

Oja said schools have not yet been selected.

"We will share preliminary information with schools in the coming weeks so that leadership teams can assess their readiness. Interested schools can then express their willingness to participate in the pilot project," he said.

Educational institutions will make their final decisions once the analysis is complete and the proposed solutions are outlined.

Editor: Helen Wright

