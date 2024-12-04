Jet2 to run flights from three UK cities to Tallinn next Christmas

U.K. airline and tour operator Jet2 will operate flights from Manchester, Edinburgh and Birmingham to Tallinn next Christmas. A total of 24 flights in November and December 2025 are expected to bring more than 4,000 visitors from the U.K. to the Estonian capital.

Tallinn is set to be added to Jet2's route map as part of its 2025 winter schedule. The flights are primarily aimed at British holiday-makers, but Estonian travelers will also be able to make use of the direct links to England and Scotland.

"We've been promoting Tallinn as a Christmas market and Estonia as an attractive holiday destination to Jet2 for quite some time, so we're delighted that these festive-season flights will be happening next year," said Eero Pärgmäe, a member of Tallinn Airport's management board.

"It's great news for the local tourism sector. We hope British travelers will make the most of the opportunity and that it will lead to more flights from more destinations in the U.K."

Kristiina Kästik, the head of travel trade marketing at Visit Estonia, said that Jet2 coming to Tallinn reflects the fact that Estonia is viewed as a strong travel destination in winter. "We're so pleased that our preparations and persistence have paid off, bringing three new direct flights to Tallinn," Kästik said. "They'll mean significant additional revenue for Estonian businesses in the form of tourism exports during the low season."

Flights to and from Tallinn to all three U.K. cities will operate twice weekly between November 27 and December 22, 2025.

Jet2 is the UK's third largest airline and largest tour operator, flying from thirteen British airports to more than 70 destinations.

Tickets are already available on Jet 2's website.

---

