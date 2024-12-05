FM: Malta could have found a way to block Lavrov from OSCE meeting

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) criticized Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's attendance at today's OSCE meeting in Malta. He said Malta should have barred him from the event, as Poland did in 2022.

"It is regrettable that Lavrov was given the opportunity to attend the OSCE ministerial meeting and spread his propaganda lies. I made it clear that I would not sit at the same table as Lavrov," Tsahkna, who boycotted the meeting, told ERR on Thursday.

The minister said that, just like last year, Lavrov did not listen to what other countries had to say to him. He also walked out during the Ukrainian foreign minister's speech.

"Russia is blatantly violating the OSCE's principles, which include the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states, refraining from the threat or use of force, and respecting human rights and fundamental freedoms. There is not the slightest indication that Russia is changing its course," Tsahkna said.

There are no signs that Russia is ready to change its course or follow the principles of international law and the OSCE, he stressed.

Sergei Lavrov at the OSCE meeting in Malta. Source: SCANPIX / AP

Tsahkna said Russia should not be allowed to use international meetings for its propaganda purposes.

"The OSCE ministerial meeting gave Lavrov an opportunity to present his false narratives and shake hands with several other foreign ministers. Estonia believes it is right to fully isolate the aggressor on the international stage, so that neither the domestic audience nor the world gets the impression that he is represented as an equal alongside others," the foreign minister said.

"In 2022, Lavrov was unable to attend the OSCE ministerial meeting because Poland, the OSCE chair and host at the time, refused to grant him a visa to enter the country. If the host country had been willing, it would certainly have been possible to find a way to keep a foreign minister representing a state that blatantly violates OSCE principles away from the meeting," Tsahkna said.

Estonia's Deputy Secretary General for Global Affairs Minna-Liina Lind will represent the country at the meeting instead of the foreign minister. She will put across Estonia's positions in her speech and during meetings.

Lind: We left the hall during Lavrov's speech

Minna-Liina Lind. Autor/allikas: Välisministeerium

ERR asked Lind why Lavrov was invited to the OSCE meeting.

"Unfortunately, various international organizations have agreements with their member states that require them to invite all foreign ministers, or ministers relevant to the specific format, whenever there is a ministerial meeting. However, the fact that Malta was compelled to invite Lavrov in this case does not in any way mean that Russia is back at the table making key decisions," she said.

Lind said it is not possible to expel members from the organization.

At the meeting, Lavrov had to listen to most of the 57 OSCE countries talk about what Russia is doing in Ukraine, the official said.

"It was evident that Lavrov sat at the table while many countries strongly criticized him one after another. In reality, he remains clearly in international isolation," she noted.

Lind said Estonia's representatives and those of several other countries left the room during Lavrov's speech. Russian and Belarusian officials were not invited to the OSCE foreign ministers' dinner dedicated to Ukraine on Wednesday evening, she added.

Estonia was supposed to take up the role of OSCE chairman in 2024, but Russia and Belarus had vetoed the move. Unanimity is required among all member states on who the lead nation will be; an eleventh-hour compromise candidate was found in the form of Malta.

The OSCE is a regional security-oriented intergovernmental organization that includes member states in Europe, North America, and Asia. Its mandate includes issues such as arms control, the promotion of human rights, freedom of the press, and free and fair elections.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!