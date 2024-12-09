Gallery: Lääne-Viru County village recreated in gingerbread

A village in Lääne-Viru County has been baked in gingerbread for a new exhibition at Väike-Maarja Museum.

The idea was proposed by students at Väike-Maarja High School who called on local institutions and businesses to recreate their buildings in gingerbread form.

Residents were also encouraged to contribute gingerbread figurines to bring the biscuit village to life.

Anneli Kütt, the entrepreneurship teacher at the school, said 19 local institutions participated by baking models, which the school then arranged into a gingerbread parish.

The village includes recognizable layouts of Väike-Maarja, Simuna, and Rakke.

The exhibition, which opened on Saturday as part of the Väike-Maarja Parish's 33rd anniversary celebrations, is on display until December 19.

