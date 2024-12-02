Gallery: Fairy tales theme for annual gingerbread exhibition

Gingerbread lovers can see fairy tale creatures made from the sweet treat at the annual "Gingerbread Mania" exhibition in Tallinn until January.

More than 100 artists, designers and architects participate in the exhibition, who make unique gingerbread creations every year.

This year you can see a three-headed hydra, a Chesire Cat, and Puss in Boots among the creations.

"Gingerbread Mania" is open from December 3 to January 5 at the Design and Architecture Gallery (Pärnu mnt 6.)

--

