Large gingerbread creations were status symbols in Middle Ages

Piparkoogi Kuningriik (Gingerbread Kingdom), a unique gingerbread museum, is located in the attic of Atla Manor in Rapla County. Here, visitors can explore the long history of gingerbread making. According to Kristel Luige, the lady of the manor, who spoke on the program "Maahommik," gingerbread has not always been made solely for eating.

Metal or plastic gingerbread cutters, commonly used today, are actually more like gingerbread "knives," according to Kristel Luige, the lady of Atla Manor. "They've only been in use for about 100 years. Before that, wooden and ceramic molds were used, which could be quite large," she explained.

However, according to Luige, large gingerbread creations were not always made to be eaten. "They were gilded with gold dust, gold leaf, pearls or glass shards and hung in windows to show that you had a large gingerbread creation. It was a status symbol, like a medieval red Ferrari – it marked you as someone important if you had a big gingerbread piece in your home," she said.

Luige also noted that gingerbread, along with marzipan, is one of the world's oldest sweets. "Its origins can be traced back to Egypt, where the oldest gingerbread molds, thousands of years old, have been found."

A gilded gingerbread squirrel and mittens. Source: ERR

The gingerbread museum at Atla Manor has preserved some of the manor's old wooden gingerbread molds. These molds do not feature traditional Christmas motifs but instead depict birds, animals and berries. "Gingerbread was once eaten year-round. It has always had a magical significance, which is why it was gilded. For example, a gingerbread figure shaped like a baby was given to a newlywed bride to wish her good luck with children. People also exchanged gingerbread mittens, which carried a highly symbolic meaning. Giving a mitten symbolized offering the greatest friendship and respect to someone," Luige explained.

On the "Maahommik" program, traditional gingerbread making with ceramic molds was demonstrated. The ceramic molds were brushed with oil, dough was pressed into the molds, the shaped dough was removed, baked in the oven and then gilded with gold dust to complete the process.

