Norstat: EKRE rises to third place in party rankings in final poll of the year

Support for the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) rose to 15.2 percent in the final survey of the year, placing them third in the party popularity rankings.

According to a survey commissioned by the Institute for Societal Studies and conducted by Norstat, 26.8 percent of eligible voters supported Isamaa, 19.2 percent supported the Reform Party and 15.2 percent backed EKRE in the most recent results.

EKRE, which increased its support by 2.5 percentage points over the past two weeks, rose to third place in the rankings. EKRE now trails the Reform Party by just 4 percentage points.

The top three are followed by the Center Party in fourth place with 14 percent and the Social Democratic Party (SDE) in fifth with 13.1 percent. In the previous survey, SDE had 14.2 percent support, which had placed them in third.

Among parliamentary parties, Eesti 200 has the lowest level of support, with 3.2 percent of voters backing them in the final survey of the year. They are outperformed by the non-parliamentary Parempoolsed, which garnered 4.3 percent.

The Greens received 1.6 percent support, while 1 percent of respondents backed the Koos party. The Estonian Nationalists and Conservatives, a party formed by former EKRE members but now facing internal disintegration, saw its rating fall to 0.8 percent.

Coalition parties collectively received 35.5 percent support, while opposition parties were backed by 56 percent of respondents.

If elections were held today, political scientist Martin Mölder calculates that based on the latest survey results, Isamaa would secure 33 seats, the Reform Party 22, EKRE 17, the Center Party 15 and SDE 14.

(Green - Center; Black - EKRE; Yellow - Reform; Blue - Isamaa; Red - SDE; Light green - Greens; Light blue - Eesti 200; Orange - Parempoolsed; Mustard - ERK; Teal - Koos)

The latest aggregate results reflect the survey period from November 25 to December 22, during which 4,001 eligible Estonian citizens were polled. To ensure the sample was as representative as possible, the survey was conducted using a combined method – both telephone and online interviews – with the majority of responses gathered via telephone. The sample data was weighted to ensure the results accurately reflected the proportional distribution of eligible voters across key sociodemographic characteristics.

