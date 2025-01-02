X!

Hospital head: Treatment happening at the expense of investments

News
Agris Peedu.
Agris Peedu. Source: Kirke Ert/ERR
News

Estonia's largest hospital, the North Estonia Medical Center (PERH), provided a significant amount of care beyond the Health Insurance Fund's financing agreement last year. This means that patients were treated at the expense of investments planned for the hospital's future, according to the hospital's director, Agris Peedu.

Agris Peedu, director of the North Estonia Medical Center (PERH), stated on the "Vikerhommik" radio program that the coming years will bring longer waiting times for planned outpatient appointments. "This is because, as has been reported in the media and stated by various government representatives, the Health Insurance Fund's financing is inadequate and reserves have already been used," Peedu said.

Reflecting on the new year, Peedu expressed significant concern over the Health Insurance Fund's treatment financing agreement. "Numerically, there is growth, but with certain caveats. When we look at the average cost per treatment case – a critical measure of how much funding we receive per patient – there is a downward trend," he explained.

Peedu noted that in 2024, PERH performed a significant amount of work beyond its financing agreement. "This shouldn't be confused with overtime. It's overwork – treating patients beyond what the financing agreement covers. When our treatment budget is exhausted, we're left with patients still in need of care, particularly emergency cases who arrive 24/7. Essentially, we're working at a discount. I sometimes call it a 'Black Friday' approach," he said.

When the hospital continues treating patients beyond the financing agreement, the Health Insurance Fund only partially reimburses these services, using a coefficient. However, the hospital must still pay its staff and ensure patients receive necessary medications, beds and other resources. "This ultimately comes at the expense of our future investments," Peedu acknowledged.

This primarily impacts the long-awaited psychiatry clinic project. The current Seewald complex, which requires investments, is not a viable option due to its status as a heritage-protected building. Another project awaiting funding is the second phase of the blood center, focused on blood production. "Our blood center handles over 70 percent of Estonia's blood supply. This is critical for the country's security and continuity," Peedu emphasized.

Given the financial constraints, Peedu encouraged people to rely more on their family doctors for health concerns. "Family doctors are the first point of contact in healthcare and will refer patients to specialists if necessary. Patients shouldn't feel disappointed if a referral isn't provided, as family doctors can often manage many health issues directly," he said. Peedu also reassured that while waiting times for specialist care may increase, emergency patients will always be treated immediately.

In addition to longer waiting lists, Peedu highlighted the growing number of patients visiting emergency departments as a major concern. He suggested stricter triaging could eventually become necessary. "We may need to tell some patients that their issue should first be addressed by a family doctor. Please schedule an appointment with a family nurse or doctor," he advised.

On a positive note, Peedu praised the Health Insurance Fund's decision at the end of last year to allocate additional funding for cancer treatments. He also assessed the hospital's staffing levels as very strong. "When our finance department analyzed the capacity of our clinicians, they found that, with current staffing levels, we could handle approximately €16 million worth of additional work compared to the Health Insurance Fund's 2025 budget allocation. This demonstrates the strength of our staff," Peedu said. However, he acknowledged staffing shortages in smaller hospitals in Hiiumaa, Rapla and Lääne County, where there is a clear lack of doctors and nurses.

Peedu also noted that healthcare workers have benefited from favorable collective agreements over the past seven to eight years.

"As a hospital director, I hope that a new collective agreement will be reached, ideally in 2025 or 2026, including a salary increase. But even if hospital profits look good, as you mentioned earlier, we cannot allocate those funds to additional salaries. This ultimately depends on whether the state can provide the necessary funding for wage increases," he concluded.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:32

Duo Media secures Estonia broadcasting rights for Euro 2028 football

13:57

Retail chain: Discount items count for 65 percent of holiday sales

13:32

AirBaltic axes 19 connections including flights from Tallinn to Dubrovnik Updated

13:15

Hanah Lahe: Adjusting to climate change among state budget priorities

12:43

Ski jumper Artti Aigro secures top 30 finish Germany, currently 19th overall

12:35

Ahto Pärl: Ensuring Estonia's maritime security requires extensive system

11:35

Lithuania to propose a joint Baltic power plant to Estonia and Latvia

11:21

Hospital head: Treatment happening at the expense of investments

10:57

Gallery and Video: Ratva 'Witches' Wells' already springing forth

10:21

Tallinn favors licensing system for limiting alcohol sales

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

01.01

Expert: Estonia lacks clear plan if airBaltic axes flights from Tallinn

01.01

What to expect in Estonia in 2025

13:32

AirBaltic axes 19 connections including flights from Tallinn to Dubrovnik Updated

01.01

Thousands of young pilgrims spend New Year's Eve in Tallinn

01.01

Former President of Estonia Arnold Rüütel passes away

31.12

Experts: End of Russian gas transit will not mean higher prices in Estonia

28.12

Tallinn to welcome 2025 with concert and drone show

30.12

Overview of Estonia's 2025 tax changes

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo