Government appoints Astrid Asi Estonia's next prosecutor general

Astrid Asi.
Astrid Asi. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
The government appointed Astrid Asi, the current head of Harju County Court, as the country's chief prosecutor on Thursday, following a proposal by Justice and Digital Affairs Minister Liisa-Ly Pakosta. Asi will assume leadership of the Prosecutor's Office on April 2.

Justice and Digital Affairs Minister Liisa-Ly Pakosta (Eesti 200) has previously praised Astrid Asi for her dual higher education degrees — one in law and the other in IT law — as well as for her experience in the private sector.

Under the Prosecutor's Office Act, the government appoints the prosecutor general based on a proposal from the minister of justice, following input from the Riigikogu Legal Affairs Committee. The committee gave its unanimous approval to Asi's candidacy on Monday.

The prosecutor general's term lasts five years. Current Prosecutor General Andres Parmas' term will end on February 2.

Astrid Asi earned her master's degree in law from Akadeemia Nord in 2005 and a master's degree in IT law from the University of Tartu in 2017.

Before being appointed as a judge, Asi worked as an assistant prosecutor in the oversight and international cooperation department of the Office of the Prosecutor General, later serving for several months in the prosecution department. She also worked as a district prosecutor in the economic and corruption crimes department of the Northern District Prosecutor's Office and as the head of the criminal law and procedure division at the Ministry of Justice.

On January 27, 2012, then-President Toomas Hendrik Ilves, upon the recommendation of the Supreme Court en banc, appointed Asi as a first-instance judge starting in March 2012. She began her judicial career at the Narva Courthouse of the Viru County Court.

On December 22, 2016, Estonia's justice minister appointed her as head of Viru County Court, effective January 2, 2017.

On September 10, 2020, the justice minister appointed her as head of Harju County Court, effective January 1, 2021.

She is a member of the Estonian Judges' Association. From 2017 to 2020, Asi was a member of the disciplinary chamber operating under the Supreme Court. 

--

Editor: Huko Aaspõllu, Marcus Turovski

