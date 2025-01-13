Astrid Asi prosecutor general candidacy greenlit by Riigikogu committee

The Legal Affairs Committee of the Riigikogu has approved Harju County Court director Astrid Asi's candidacy for the position of Estonia's prosecutor general.

Legal Affairs Committee chair MP Andre Hanimägi (SDE) told ERR that Asi had the committee's unanimous support.

According to Hanimägi, the committee considers Asi to be a strong candidate due to her extensive experience in the courts and the Prosecutor's Office. The committee also believes Asi will strive to make the work of the Prosecutor's Office even more effective.

"The candidate's responses reassured the committee that Asi could be someone capable of strengthening the organization, prioritizing tasks as well as working to ensure that proceedings are carried out as quickly and efficiently as possible."

Minister of Justice and Digital Affairs Liisa Pakosta (Eesti 200) said that she nominated Astrid Asi because Asi holds two law-related master's degrees, one of which is in the IT sector, and current challenges specifically involve digital development and cybercrime.

She also highlighted Asi's excellent leadership experience, including her role as director of Narva Courthouse, her prosecutorial background, and her significant trustworthiness within the legal community, as evidenced by her selection to adjudicate legal matters involving other judges.

According to the Prosecutor's Office Act, the Estonian government appoints the prosecutor general to office onthe proposal of the minister of justice and digital affairs after consulting the opinion of the Legal Affairs Committee of the Riigikogu.

Andres Parmas' term as Estonia's current prosecutor general ends on February 3.

