X!

Astrid Asi prosecutor general candidacy greenlit by Riigikogu committee

News
Astrid Asi.
Astrid Asi. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

The Legal Affairs Committee of the Riigikogu has approved Harju County Court director Astrid Asi's candidacy for the position of Estonia's prosecutor general.

Legal Affairs Committee chair MP Andre Hanimägi (SDE) told ERR that Asi had the committee's unanimous support.

According to Hanimägi, the committee considers Asi to be a strong candidate due to her extensive experience in the courts and the Prosecutor's Office. The committee also believes Asi will strive to make the work of the Prosecutor's Office even more effective.

"The candidate's responses reassured the committee that Asi could be someone capable of strengthening the organization, prioritizing tasks as well as working to ensure that proceedings are carried out as quickly and efficiently as possible."

Minister of Justice and Digital Affairs Liisa Pakosta (Eesti 200) said that she nominated Astrid Asi because Asi holds two law-related master's degrees, one of which is in the IT sector, and current challenges specifically involve digital development and cybercrime.

She also highlighted Asi's excellent leadership experience, including her role as director of Narva Courthouse, her prosecutorial background, and her significant trustworthiness within the legal community, as evidenced by her selection to adjudicate legal matters involving other judges.

According to the Prosecutor's Office Act, the Estonian government appoints the prosecutor general to office onthe proposal of the minister of justice and digital affairs after consulting the opinion of the Legal Affairs Committee of the Riigikogu.

Andres Parmas' term as Estonia's current prosecutor general ends on February 3.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:39

Astrid Asi prosecutor general candidacy greenlit by Riigikogu committee

16:14

2024 party donations: Isamaa biggest winner, Pruunsild biggest backer

16:06

Estonia holds world's first Invictus Games training camp for wounded veterans

15:58

Estonia will not recognize Belarusian presidential elections 'charade' Updated

15:41

Major snowfall draws sledders to Tallinn's Song Festival Grounds

15:37

Expert: Taxi drivers to tech giants expect change from incoming Trump administration

15:07

Riina Solman: The feminist narrative does not favor motherhood

14:40

Natalie Mets and Hele-Mai Viiksaar: The demographic toilet 20 years later

14:38

Fermi Energia to apply for a nuclear power plant special plan in Estonia

14:01

Traffic fatalities in Estonia surge by 18% over 5 years, accidents up 30%

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

12.01

Thousands of households still without power in Estonia Updated

12.01

Rescuers respond to hundreds of calls over the weekend

07:58

2 Estonians killed in avalanche in French Alps

07.01

Expat: I don't recommend anyone not working in tech sector relocate to Estonia

12.01

Galleries: Tartu and Narva blanketed in snow

08:23

Ida-Viru County accident delays eastbound Elron trains

11.01

Rescue workers extinguish fire in Tallinn Old Town apartment

12.01

Tying shoelaces becoming a heritage skill of the past

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo