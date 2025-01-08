X!

Candidates for prosecutor general presented to government

Astrid Asi and Krista Aas
Astrid Asi and Krista Aas Source: Harju maakohus/PPA
Minister of Justice Liisa Pakosta (Eesti 200) has presented two candidates for the role of prosecutor general to the government to replace Andres Parmas, who will step down next month.

Astrid Asi, chairman of Harju County Court, and Krista Aas, deputy secretary general of the Ministry of the Interior, are both interested in the job, Delfi news portal reported.

Parmas' terms ends on February 3, and a replacement has never been selected with such short notice before, Delfi wrote.

The choice is likely to be made on Thursday when the government holds its weekly meeting.

Pakosta will then need to seek approval from the Riigikogu's Legal Affairs Committee for the final candidate.

The coalition parties told Delfi there was no preference for either candidate at this stage. It seems that both have an equal chance, the portal wrote.

Politicians indicated that a possible third male candidate was also briefly mentioned on Monday.

Pakosta did not reply to Delfi's request for comment before the article was published.

She declined to comment on the candidates to ERR citing the law which says the minister must put forward one candidate.

"When that one candidate is presented to the government for confirmation, I will certainly praise that person to the skies. But at this stage, I don't think it is appropriate to publicly discuss various candidates and options," Pakosta said.

She is aimimg to introduce the candidate to the parliamentary factions and the Legal Affairs Committee from January 13

The Prosecutor's Office leads pre-trial criminal proceedings, ensuring their lawfulness and effectiveness, represents the public prosecution in court, participates in the planning of surveillance activities required for the prevention and detection of criminal offenses and performs other tasks assigned to the Prosecutor's Office by law.

The Prosecutor's Office is headed by the prosecutor general, who is appointed for five years.

This article was updated to add a comment from Minister of Justice Liisa Pakosta.

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Helen Wright

