Justice minister to nominate Astrid Asi for attorney general

Astrid Asi.
Astrid Asi. Source: kohus.ee
Minister of Justice and Digital Affairs Liisa Pakosta (Eesti 200) has nominated Astrid Asi, the current chair of the Harju County Court, as the candidate for Estonia's next prosecutor general.

Minister of Justice and Digital Affairs Liisa Pakosta (Eesti 200) confirmed the nomination during a government press conference.

"The best candidate I am putting forward is the current head of the Harju County Court, Astrid Asi. She has previous experience working in the Prosecutor's Office and holds two higher education degrees, the second of which is in IT law," said Pakosta.

Pakosta highlighted Asi's broad professional background: "Additionally, I would point out that Astrid Asi has extensive experience in the private sector, having worked at Telia. She is a highly respected court leader, both in Narva and Tallinn. This is also evidenced by her role in the Supreme Court's disciplinary chamber, where she has presided over cases involving other judges — a position of significant trust."

Pakosta now needs to secure approval for Asi's candidacy from the Riigikogu's Legal Affairs Committee.

During Monday's coalition council meeting, Pakosta presented two potential candidates to government partners: Astrid Asi and Krista Aasa, deputy secretary general at the Ministry of the Interior.

Astrid Asi earned a master's degree in law from the Nord Academy in 2005. In 2017, she completed a master's degree in IT law at the University of Tartu.

Before becoming a judge, Asi worked as an assistant prosecutor in the supervision and international cooperation department of the Office of the Prosecutor General. She later served briefly in the indictments department and worked as a district prosecutor in the North District Prosecutor's Office, focusing on economic and corruption crimes. Additionally, she headed the criminal law and procedure department at the Ministry of Justice.

On January 27, 2012, then-President Toomas Hendrik Ilves appointed Asi as a first-instance judge at the recommendation of the Supreme Court's en banc session. She began her judicial career at the Viru County Court's Narva courthouse on March 1, 2012.

On December 22, 2016, the Minister of Justice appointed Asi as head of the Viru County Court, effective January 2, 2017.

On September 10, 2020, she was appointed head of the Harju County Court, a position she assumed on January 1, 2021.

Astrid Asi is a member of the Estonian Judges' Association. From 2017 to 2020, she served on the disciplinary chamber operating under the Supreme Court.

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Marcus Turovski

