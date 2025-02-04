X!

Enefit to start up Auvere power plant again Tuesday evening

News
An Enefit Power power plant.
An Enefit Power power plant. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Operation of the Auvere power plant had been suspended since the end of January due to a fault in the auxiliary node. With the fault having now been rectified, Enefit is set to start up the power plant once again on Tuesday evening.

Eesti Energia spokesperson Mattias Kaiv said the power plant will be started up again on Tuesday evening and that it will take around a day to reach full capacity.

The absence of the Auvere plant from the market will not have a direct impact on electricity prices. "At the moment, the electricity price is mainly influenced by the low level of wind power production and the drop in temperatures," Kaiv said, adding that since Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania are generally in the same price zone, the price will not be significantly affected by one power plant.

Kaiv noted that when renewable energy production is low, as it has been this week, gas, biomass and cogeneration plants are the main market players, and they tend to drive prices.

On Tuesday, the average price in the Estonian zone was €160.92 per megawatt-hour (MWh), with a daily maximum of €297.25 per MWh between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.

On Wednesday, the average price for the day will be €127.15 per MWh, with a high of €189.9 per MWh between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.

---

Editor: Barbara Oja, Michael Cole

