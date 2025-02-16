X!

Former minister joins Isamaa

News
Taavi Aas.
Taavi Aas. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Jõgeva municipal mayor, former Tallinn mayor, and former Minister of Economic Affairs Taavi Aas said he had joined the opposition Isamaa party on Sunday.

"I am glad to join a party where I have good acquaintances who I have worked with in government and the Riigikogu. Isamaa has an active team, and I believe that together we can achieve great things. There can only be one goal: to win the autumn elections both in Põltsamaa and across Estonia," Aas said in a statement.

The politician was formerly a long-time member of the Center Party joining in 2002. He left the party in October 2023 along with several other members after Mihhail Kõlvart was elected chairman.

Aas cited lack of direction and the "coup" to take over the party as his reasons for stepping down.

Several former Center Party members have joined Isamaa over the last 18 months, including former Prime Minister Jüri Ratas who is now one of the party's MEPs in Brussels.

Isamaa is the most popular opposition party.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:42

Estonia's legal assistance agreement with Russia expires in March

10:05

President Karis in Ramallah: Palestine faces difficult challenges

09:40

Former minister joins Isamaa

09:22

Nordic, Baltic leaders 'stand fully and firmly behind Ukraine'

08:51

State app to become more 'business-friendly'

07:42

Tommy Cash to represent Estonia at Eurovision Song Contest 2025

15.02

Estonia's electricity prices to drop Sunday, but remain high

15.02

Beaver seen around Emajõgi riverbank in Tartu

15.02

Watch again: Eesti Laul 2025 final

15.02

Estonian hospitality group welcomes rise in Finnish high school senior trips

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

15.02

Watch again: Eesti Laul 2025 final

14.02

Already soaring electricity price to grow by 50 percent in Estonia Saturday

15.02

Public transport lane planned for middle of Tallinn's Liivalaia tänav

15.02

Beaver seen around Emajõgi riverbank in Tartu

14.02

Income tax return season for individuals begins Saturday

07:42

Tommy Cash to represent Estonia at Eurovision Song Contest 2025

12.02

Estonian citizen injured in Lux Express bus crash dies in hospital

15.02

Estonian brand shines at New York Fashion Week, sells out in days

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo