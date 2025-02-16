Former minister joins Isamaa

Jõgeva municipal mayor, former Tallinn mayor, and former Minister of Economic Affairs Taavi Aas said he had joined the opposition Isamaa party on Sunday.

"I am glad to join a party where I have good acquaintances who I have worked with in government and the Riigikogu. Isamaa has an active team, and I believe that together we can achieve great things. There can only be one goal: to win the autumn elections both in Põltsamaa and across Estonia," Aas said in a statement.

The politician was formerly a long-time member of the Center Party joining in 2002. He left the party in October 2023 along with several other members after Mihhail Kõlvart was elected chairman.

Aas cited lack of direction and the "coup" to take over the party as his reasons for stepping down.

Several former Center Party members have joined Isamaa over the last 18 months, including former Prime Minister Jüri Ratas who is now one of the party's MEPs in Brussels.

Isamaa is the most popular opposition party.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!