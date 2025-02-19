X!

Estonia joins new World Boxing organization

News
Boxing during the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Boxing during the 2024 Paris Olympics. Source: SCANPIX/AP
News

On Wednesday, it was announced that the Estonian Boxing Association (Eesti Poksiliit) is among six new members accepted to join World Boxing, the federation which emerged following a breakdown in relations between the International Olympic Committe (IOC) and the Russian-led International Boxing Association (IBA).

At the end of January, the Estonian Boxing Federation confirmed that it had submitted an application to join the international organization World Boxing.

At that time, Kalle Klandorf, president of the Estonian Boxing Association, said at Estonian boxing wanted to continue in the Olympic movement and there was reason to believe, based on developments in recent years, that if boxing was to remain an Olympic sport, it would do so under the leadership of World Boxing.

On Wednesday, World Boxing confirmed that it had accepted six new members, taking its total to 78. Estonia joined along with Kosovo, Syria, Hungary, Malawi and Switzerland.

"This is a very significant milestone for World Boxing and I am delighted to welcome our six new members and thank them for their decision to join our mission to ensure that boxing remains part of the Olympic Movement. It is a particular pleasure to welcome Hungary as our 75th member, as this means that World Boxing has met one of the widely recognized criteria for a sport to be included in the Olympic Games," said World Boxing President Boris van der Vorst

The International Boxing Association (IBA) lost its recognition from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the right to organize Olympic tournaments in 2019, after which the IOC took over the organization itself.

In addition, in 2023, the IBA became the first federation to be expelled from the Olympic competition.

World Boxing was formed in response to the breakdown in relations between the IOC and the Russian-led International Boxing Association (IBA) over governance and integrity problems in the latter.

The IOC previously announced that it will no longer organize Olympic boxing and that, in the worst case scenario, a sport with a long and distinguished history could have been excluded from the Olympic Games altogether as a result. The IOC will elect a new president in March, with the future of Olympic boxing largely depending on what happens as a result of that decision.

The next summer Olympics will take place in L.A, California in 2028.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste, Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:55

Estonia awaits US agreement to accelerate next HIMARS delivery

19:51

City of Tallinn to start gradually reducing class sizes in city schools

19:45

Estonian star NOËP on making music for 10 years: I don't feel this is the end

19:35

Olympic champion Irina Embrich to give fencing lessons in Tallinn this Saturday

19:17

Winter swimming on the agenda at Tallinn 2025 European Capital of Sport

19:05

Estonia joins new World Boxing organization

18:56

Levira submits only application for Estonian digital radio frequency license

18:24

Estonia's average old-age pension rises to €817 per month

17:55

Climate ministry cannot publish wind farm subsidy data

17:54

Supreme Court en banc removes county judge from office

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

18.02

Tommy Cash: Käärijä and Joost Klein helped me a lot

18.02

Environment Agency issues level one flood warning for Tartu area Updated

08:10

Expert: US mistaken to think peace deal forced on Ukraine is viable

16.02

Tommy Cash to represent Estonia at Eurovision Song Contest 2025

07:51

Over 1,000 taking part in Independence Day parade, NATO flyover happening too

12:14

Minister: Talk about US troop withdrawal from Estonia is 'speculation'

18.02

Kaja Kallas: Europeans must get their act together

17.02

Estonia marks Equal Pay Day

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo