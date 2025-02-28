Estonia's PM, FM pledge support for Ukraine after Zelenskyy's exchange with Trump

Estonia's prime minister and foreign minister publicly pledged support for Ukraine on Friday evening after a heated meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The in-person meeting in Washington on Friday in the White House ended in an argument between Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance, and Zelenskyy over the war in Ukraine and a future peace deal.

The BBC called the meeting "an extraordinary exchange" saying Trump told the Ukrainian president to "make a deal or we're out", referring to peace with Russia.

The U.S. president told his Ukrainian counterpart to be "thankful" and accused him of "gambling with World War Three."

Zelensky said there should be "no compromises" with Vladimir Putin – but Trump says Kyiv will have to make concessions to reach a peace deal with Russia.

Trump said Zelenskyy is 'not winning this' and cautioned the Ukrainian president that if he did not have US military equipment the war would have been over in two weeks.



Follow live updates: https://t.co/AsNHhH6Faf pic.twitter.com/MOfFdwGIHw — Financial Times (@FT) February 28, 2025

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) issued a comment after the meeting showing support for Ukraine, while not directly referring to the arguement or criticizing the U.S. administration.

"The only obstacle to peace is the decision by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to continue his war of aggression. If Ukraine stops fighting, there will be no Ukraine. Estonia's support for Ukraine remains unwavering," he said in a statement.

"It is time for Europe to step up. We do not need to wait for something else to happen; Europe has enough resources, including Russia's frozen assets, to enable Ukraine to continue fighting."

The only obstacle to peace is Putin's decision to continue his war of aggression.

If Russia stops fighting, there will be no war.

If Ukraine stops fighting, there will be no Ukraine.



Estonia's support to Ukraine remains unwavering. Time for Europe to step up. pic.twitter.com/KXHn2fm8CN — Margus Tsahkna (@Tsahkna) February 28, 2025

Tsahkna also said he had spoken with his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha, saying: "I reassured Estonia's support to Ukraine whatever it takes. Ukraine is not alone."

Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) also sent a message of support to the Ukrainian president. He also did not refer to the discussion.

"We stand united with Zelenskyy and Ukraine in our fight for freedom. Always. Because it is right, not easy," he wrote on social media website X.

We stand united with @ZelenskyyUa and Ukraine in our fight for freedom. Always. Because it is right, not easy. — Kristen Michal (@KristenMichalPM) February 28, 2025

After the exchange, Zelenskyy thanked the American people for their support after Trump accused him of not saying "thank you."

"Ukraine needs just and lasting peace, and we are working exactly for that," he wrote.

Thank you America, thank you for your support, thank you for this visit. Thank you @POTUS, Congress, and the American people.

Ukraine needs just and lasting peace, and we are working exactly for that. — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 28, 2025

Meanwhile Trump said the Ukrainian president "is not ready for Peace if America is involved" and that he had " disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office."

He added: "He [Zelenskyy] can come back when he is ready for Peace."

"We had a very meaningful meeting in the White House today. Much was learned that could never be understood without conversation under such fire and pressure. It's amazing what comes out through emotion, and I have determined that President Zelenskyy is not ready for Peace if… pic.twitter.com/CtnqXBNcW3 — President Donald J. Trump (@POTUS) February 28, 2025

The heated discussions comes after weeks of provocative comments from Trump about Zelenskyy and the war since he took office on January 20.

The U.S. president has even gone so far as to call Zelenskyy a "dictator" for not holding elections during wartime, something which is forbidden under the Ukrainian constitution.

The two countries are in the middle of negotiations over a deal for Ukraine's rare earth minerals.

The U.S. is also holding discussions about future peace negotiations with Russia without representatives from Ukraine or Europe.

No signs of Russia preparing for ceasefire in Ukraine

On Friday, in the weekly Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) briefing, deputy chief of staff Lt. Col. Mattias Puusepp said there have been no signs over the past week that Russia is preparing for a possible ceasefire.

On the contrary, Russia is increasing its number of attacks in order to achieve a better position from which to begin negotiations, he told the broadcast.

"Public speculation suggests the possibility that Russia will increase the number of attacks, especially in the Kursk operational area, in order to obtain better conditions for negotiations. However, as far as we are aware, Russia does not have a balance of power that would enable it to make rapid progress in retaking the Kursk region," Lt. Col. Puusepp said.

The total number of enemy target destroyed per day has remained steady at 1,180 to 1,200.

"The enemy has also continued to carry out terror bombings against civilian targets in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv and Kherson oblasts," Lt. Col. Puusepp added.

Mattias Puusepp. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

This article was updated to add context and comment from Prime Minister Kristen Michal.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!