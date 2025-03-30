Estonia's CAESAR SPG crews in first live-fire exercise

Conscripts fired their French CAESAR wheeled self-propelled howitzers at the central training area for the first time. The first of these weapons arrived in Estonia at the end of last year. EDF artillery units are also equipped with Korean K9 Thunder tracked self-propelled howitzers.

Modern self-propelled howitzers like the CAESAR are operated by automated systems. "There's no practical reason to get your fingers caught anywhere — large chunks of mud can cause malfunctions. But overall, the CAESAR is foolproof," said Jr. Sgt. Joonatan Pajuväli.

"This weapon is foolproof mainly in relation to us. We trained on it for three weeks to a month. From here on, we'll focus more on building teamwork," he said.

"This is my workstation. When fire commands come in, I know all the data for the weapons, and that's what we operate with," said Jr Sgt Henri Härma.

There was no rush on Saturday; the first shots were fired remotely. The focus was on drilling procedures rather than speed.

Estonia signed the contract to purchase the CAESAR howitzers before last Midsummer. Six units arrived at the beginning of the year, and on Saturday, conscripts fired them for the first time.

"What we're doing here with the CAESAR battery is a fairly unique situation. The weapons arrived in Estonia and we immediately began training conscripts. That's only been possible because the team responsible for preparing K9 training and for bringing that system into service has also been involved in integrating the CAESAR," said Lt. Col. Rauno Viitmann, commander of the 3rd Artillery Battalion.

Another six CAESAR howitzers are scheduled to arrive in the second half of the year, bringing the total to 12 — the minimum number required for a battalion under NATO standards.

"The maximum could be 24. Often, it depends on the caliber and the mission," Viitmann said. "As an artillery officer, I can say we need more weapons. But in my view, that's a question for others to answer."

Saturday's live fire was the second round for the CAESARS — the first was earlier this month during weapons and ammunition test firings under Estonian conditions. In July, a two-week training exercise will be held for reservists to train up a second battery.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!