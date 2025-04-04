X!

Pärnu Airport grounds could host a methanol plant in the future

Pärnu Airport.
Pärnu Airport. Source: Verner Vilgas/ERR
Tallinn Airport envisions a green hydrogen and methanol production complex operating on the grounds of Pärnu Airport in the future. The airport has submitted a request to initiate a detailed spatial plan and an investor is already on board.

Tallinn Airport is seeking to establish a production complex for solar energy, green hydrogen and green methanol on the grounds of Pärnu Airport, which it operates.

"Tallinn Airport has submitted a request to initiate a detailed spatial plan, looking to produce hydrogen and methanol there. In addition, they want to expand the solar park," explained Lauri Luur, mayor of Tori Municipality.

According to the request to initiate the detailed plan, the proposed complex would include a hydrogen electrolyzer, a methanol synthesis plant and storage facilities for both. Some of the hydrogen produced would be used to fuel vehicles servicing the airport. The methanol would be transported to the Port of Muuga.

"At the moment, we see no reason to oppose it. From our perspective, it's acceptable if the landowner wants to increase the value of their property. The entire area of impact is contained within their own property, and based on current information, there shouldn't be any effects extending beyond it," Luur said.

It is still too early to say how much of the project will actually come to fruition. Riivo Tuvike, a member of Tallinn Airport's management board, said the airport's role is to provide a location for potential developers to set up production.

"The detailed plan we're preparing covers a fairly large area. We're talking about solar parks and part of a production complex. At Pärnu Airport, we have quite a bit of land that can be developed. The whole idea, or perhaps the underlying motivation, is to generate additional revenue for Pärnu Airport to help make its operations more sustainable," Tuvike explained.

According to Tuvike, there is already a developer interested in the production project, but it is too soon to provide further details.

"The partner developing this project naturally has a vision. Once the project starts to materialize, the company will present it and provide more specific information," Tuvike said.

ERR's "Aktuaalne kaamera" has learned that at least one international investor is interested in the production venture.

Separately, a second methanol plant project is underway in Pärnu County, led by the Dutch company Power2x.

--

Editor: Marcus Turovski, Merili Nael

