X!

Estonia wants flexible state aid rules for airports to stay

News
Ryanair plane at Tallinn Airport.
Ryanair plane at Tallinn Airport. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

In two years, the European Union's transition period will come to an end, which has allowed Estonia to provide more flexible support to its airports. Estonia wants the European Commission to continue allowing flexible state aid rules for airports in remote areas and for Estonia to be included among them.

Estonia's position is that small airports in the country cannot independently cover their costs.

The European Union operates as a single market, meaning that uniform rules must apply to European businesses to ensure fair competition. As a result, regulations on how much governments can support their airports or aviation companies have been strict until now.

The EU is currently gathering feedback from member states and stakeholders on how to review existing state aid rules.

Last week, the Estonian government approved its position on how these rules should be eased for Estonian airports and airlines.

Estonia argues that the current regulations were developed before recent crises and do not take into account the modern geopolitical situation in Eastern Europe.

Minister of Infrastructure Vladimir Svet (SDE) explained that attracting new airlines to operate flights to Estonia is challenging.

"In this situation, it is logical that our airport, which has to compete with large airports across Europe, is in a difficult position," Svet said.

Under EU competition rules, Malta and Cyprus are currently classified as peripheral regions of Europe.

Svet stated that Estonia's goal is to be clearly defined as a peripheral region as well.

"The issue is that Malta and Cyprus have no land connection to Europe. For them, maintaining air routes is a vital necessity and financially costly for one reason. For us, it is essential and expensive for another reason — not necessarily the same as Malta and Cyprus — but it still creates certain risks and limitations for airlines operating here. The market is small on one hand, and on the other, flights cannot operate eastward from here, which further restricts the business opportunities these airlines would have if they were operating in other parts of Europe," Svet explained.

Beyond Tallinn Airport, the future of Estonia's smaller airports — such as those in Tartu, Pärnu, Kärdla and Kuressaare — also remains uncertain if Estonia is no longer allowed to support them financially at the current level.

At present, operating subsidies for small airports are also only a temporary measure, and in two years, the European Commission expects these airports to sustain themselves under market conditions.

"The question is whether we will be allowed to continue subsidizing them. Secondly, it is unrealistic to expect that airports, especially those located on islands, should break even or turn a profit. For us, air connectivity to the islands is not up for debate — it must be maintained. Therefore, we are now focused on negotiations with colleagues at the EU level," Svet said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:52

ERR in Ukraine: Three years of war have hit every Ukrainian family

11:55

Minister: Airports could be given right to take down drones

11:24

Nuclear power plant developemet plan to go ahead despite missing laws

11:23

Rush to beat car tax sees vehicle sales soar in December 2024, plunge in January

10:47

Ikea's profits in Estonia down by nearly 30 percent

10:25

Estonia wants flexible state aid rules for airports to stay

09:43

Education migration shows Estonian families looking for higher quality

09:13

President Karis spearheads AI-driven transformation in Estonia's high schools

08:46

Poll: Isamaa leader Urmas Reinsalu's rating as top prime minister pick rises

08:38

EKRE holds 12th torchlight procession on Independence Day

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

23.02

Gallery: Over 1,000 Estonian, NATO forces take part in Independence Day parade

23.02

Estonia celebrates Independence Day: How was freedom declared in 1918?

24.02

Andrus Merilo: Military escalation is more likely than hypothetical

24.02

Gallery: Independence Day starts with sunrise flag raising ceremonies Updated

20.02

Estonian in Italy: Tommy Cash's Espresso Macchiato has caused quite a stir

07:51

Galleries: Independence Day concert and presidential reception in Tallinn

23.02

How do sprats end up on Estonia's Independence Day party tables?

22.02

Ryanair confirms airport charges only reason for cutting Tallinn routes

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo