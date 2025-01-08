Tallinn Airport posts record year with 3.5 million passengers

Tallinn Lennart Meri Airport recorded its best-ever result in 2024, reporting 3.5 million passengers: an 18 percent rise compared with 2023.

Estonian airports as a whole served nearly 3.6 million passengers last year, meaning Tallinn Airport accounted for the vast majority of the total.

Direct flights to 60 destinations were available from Tallinn throughout the year: 44 regular routes and 16 charter destinations.

Nearly a third of regular route passengers traveled to major regional hubs: Stockholm (10.1 percent of the total), followed by Riga and Helsinki, and further afield, Frankfurt (these three destinations made up between 9.3 percent and 9.6 percent of the total).

Latvia's national carrier airBaltic was the largest single airline in terms of passenger numbers flying from Tallinn, at 26.6 percent, followed by Irish airline Ryanair (18 percent), German carrier Lufthansa (10.2 percent), and Finnair (8.7 percent).

Through 2024, Tallinn Airport handled 42,403 flights, averaging 116 takeoffs and landings per day.

This itself was an 11 percent rise on the previous year.

In 2025, 15 regular airlines will operate out of Tallinn Airport as things stand.

The regional airports served 87,636 passengers: Kuressaare (Saaremaa) made up nearly half of this total with 42,490 passengers, followed by Tartu with 27,270, Kärdla (Hiiumaa) at 15,307, Ruhnu (1,472), and Pärnu (1,097).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!