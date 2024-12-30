Lux Express adds new night buses to Tartu-Tallinn route

From January 2, two new early morning night buses will be added to Lux Express' timetable, taking arrivals to and from Tallinn and the airport.

The additional daily services will allow people living in south Estonia to catch early morning flights, the company said.

One vehicle will depart from Tartu at 2.30 a.m. and arrive at the airport at 4.50 a.m.

In the other direction, the bus will leave Tallinn Airport at 5.40 a.m. and is scheduled to complete it's journey at 8.15 a.m. in Tartu.

--

