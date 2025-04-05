Ministry wants Southern Estonian language classes in regional schools

The Ministry of Education and Research wants to amend the Language Act to officially include Southern Estonian languages in the region's school schedules — a change the Võro Institute has been advocating for decades. The hope is that the amendment will lead to the emergence of more teachers for smaller languages.

Currently, the Language Act allows students to learn Russian, Ukrainian, Hebrew or even Georgian as as native language in school if at least ten students have expressed interest. Southern Estonian languages such as Võro and Seto have even more people interested in learning them, but lack the same legal right to do so.

Minister of Education Kristina Kallas (Eesti 200) thinks granting Southern Estonian languages legal status within the education sector is a good idea.

"Just as with Russian or Ukrainian — that it is possible to continue learning [one of these languages] in grades 1-6, during the free period that includes two hours of home or [Estonian] language studies," Kallas noted.

"And starting in 6th grade, it would also be possible to choose it as your second foreign language," she added. "But we're still only in the early stages of these discussions."

The Võro Institute has been preparing for this for 30 years. Any recognition of official status as a language will need to be followed by meaningful efforts to continue developing the language.''

"In that case, the language should actually reach kindergartens and schools, and all the children of Võromaa and Setomaa must be able to learn their language," emphasized Sulev Iva, lecturer in Southern Estonian language and culture at the University of Tartu (TÜ).

"Right now, only a very small portion can," he pointed out. "Five percent of Vana-Võromaa schoolchildren and 10 percent of kindergarteners receive any language instruction at all, but everyone should have the opportunity."

Integrated approach an option

At the Kreutzwald School in Võru, the Võro language and culture are taught integrated with other subjects. Principal Taavi Karu said that if the Võro language were to gain official status, it would make sense to continue with their current integrated approach.

"When we have a separate math class, it's expected that a math teacher will teach it," Karu explained. "If we have a separate Võro language class, some might assume that the language teacher has to teach the Võro language. But when there is no separate, dedicated class, and the language is integrated everywhere, then it's everyone's responsibility. I think it's more effective this way."

There is still a shortage of teachers, but both the education minister and Iva at TÜ believe that the languages having legal recognition would also mean more resources.

"There's an even bigger shortage of Võro, Seto and especially Mulgi language teachers," Iva acknowledged. "But one thing is a language certificate, which could boost teachers' continuing education and, in turn, increase the number of Southern Estonian language teachers."

