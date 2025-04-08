Schools to stop evaluating students' behavior, diligence from September

While the current national curriculum for basic schools requires assessing a student's behavior and diligence at least twice a year, a Ministry of Education and Research plan will make this unnecessary. Instead, issues will be discussed with the student during a development interview.

An amendment to the Education Act will take effect on September 1 this year, and the Ministry of Education has completed the related regulatory changes.

Among other changes, the ministry plans to eliminate grades for diligence and behavior.

The bill emphasizes student autonomy and self-determination, with a shift in focus from assessment to development.

However, the assessment of behavior and diligence is subjective and can vary from teacher to teacher, which may seem unfair to students.

The bill's explanatory memorandum states: "The changed learning approach focuses on learning as a process that includes collaboration, reflection, and individual development. The goal is to foster a student's internal motivation to follow behavioral and ethical norms and approach studies responsibly."

It is noted that developing internal motivation over the long term is more effective than grades, which provide short-term external motivation.

In the future, schools must provide feedback on behavior and diligence to the student — or the parent if the student has limited legal capacity — at least once per academic year during a development interview.

"The change allows for faster and, if necessary, immediate response in a specific situation, using the most appropriate communication channel at the time," the explanatory memorandum adds.

The memorandum also states that schools may hold development interviews more frequently and that this format is suitable for discussing behavior and diligence with the student and, if needed, their parents.

In such cases, the student will have the opportunity to explain their behavior and diligence, and teachers can provide clear guidance or make agreements with the student on improvement.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!