X!

Ministry checking language requirements in Ida-Viru County schools

News
Narva Education Complex.
Narva Education Complex. Source: Tõnu Tunnel
News

The Ministry of Education and Research has begun inspecting schools in Ida-Viru County, eastern Estonia to assess whether they meet Estonian language requirements.

Last September, a nationwide language reform was introduced to increase the number of lessons taught in schools in the Estonian language. Some parts of Tallinn and eastern Estonia have a higher number of Russian speakers and have needed additional resources.

In Narva, inspections have been ongoing since March. But starting Monday, these will extend to five schools in Kohtla-Järve, said Helen Ruus, head of the supervision department at the Ministry of Education and Research. They will take place over the next two months.

"We're looking at four things. First, whether instruction is actually in Estonian in those classes where it is required to be. Second, we check the qualifications of all educational staff. Third, we assess whether services of a speech therapist, special education teacher, social pedagogue, and psychologist are ensured in each school. And finally, we evaluate how the schools and their administrators have planned the transition to Estonian-language instruction," Ruus said.

In Kohtla-Järve, the inspections are being met with interest, as they offer feedback on the current situation, said Deputy Mayor Alevtiina Jermakova.

"We're not afraid of this supervision at all, we are looking forward to it. We have visited all our schools, we know what the situation is, but of course it is very helpful when people come in, take an outside look, and point out what needs improvement. We really are looking forward to it," she said.

Jermakova acknowledged that the city's ongoing school merger process is adding pressure to the reform.

"There is indeed a problem, there is just too much pressure and stress for everyone: parents and children. The transition to Estonian, the supervision, and the merging process, all these things affect people. We offer support, try to motivate, and talk with people, and we truly believe that we'll manage together," she said.

There have also been issues with the inspections. For example, schools in Narva have requested oral feedback, not just written. Ruus said this issue is solvable: "Schools should contact the inspector coordinating their supervision, and an agreement can certainly be reached."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mait Ots, Helen Wright

Source: ERR raadiouudised

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:43

Ministry checking language requirements in Ida-Viru County schools

11:23

Estonia's defense industrial park to be built in Pärnu County

10:36

Entrepreneurs submit over 140 proposals to reduce bureaucracy

10:05

Gallery: Portuguese ceramic tiles on display at Tallinn's Adamson-Eric Museum

09:45

New housing development planned next to Tallinn's Arsenal Keskus

09:06

Norwegian producer and DJ Alan Walker to perform in Tallinn

08:40

Estonian sailors complete prestigious round-the-world regatta

08:20

Community gardens growing in popularity among Tartu residents

08:04

17th Tallinn Music Week wraps up on Sunday

07:40

Most political parties support lifting of legal entities donation ban

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

05.04

Estonia expels Russian ethnic nationalist deemed security threat

04.04

Russian gymnasts granted neutral status still not welcome in Tallinn

04.04

Professor: Baltic Americans have failed Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania by voting for Trump

05.04

Martin Helme reelected, EKRE renames itself at party congress Updated

01.04

Linguist: Estonian among 5% most spoken languages in the world

03.04

Planned Estonian anti-ballistic missile defense may cost over €1 billion

05.04

Keila gearing up for major expansion in retail space

04.04

Gallery: Tallinn's crumbling Pirita Promenade won't be fixed up anytime soon

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo