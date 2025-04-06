Ministry checking language requirements in Ida-Viru County schools

The Ministry of Education and Research has begun inspecting schools in Ida-Viru County, eastern Estonia to assess whether they meet Estonian language requirements.

Last September, a nationwide language reform was introduced to increase the number of lessons taught in schools in the Estonian language. Some parts of Tallinn and eastern Estonia have a higher number of Russian speakers and have needed additional resources.

In Narva, inspections have been ongoing since March. But starting Monday, these will extend to five schools in Kohtla-Järve, said Helen Ruus, head of the supervision department at the Ministry of Education and Research. They will take place over the next two months.

"We're looking at four things. First, whether instruction is actually in Estonian in those classes where it is required to be. Second, we check the qualifications of all educational staff. Third, we assess whether services of a speech therapist, special education teacher, social pedagogue, and psychologist are ensured in each school. And finally, we evaluate how the schools and their administrators have planned the transition to Estonian-language instruction," Ruus said.

In Kohtla-Järve, the inspections are being met with interest, as they offer feedback on the current situation, said Deputy Mayor Alevtiina Jermakova.

"We're not afraid of this supervision at all, we are looking forward to it. We have visited all our schools, we know what the situation is, but of course it is very helpful when people come in, take an outside look, and point out what needs improvement. We really are looking forward to it," she said.

Jermakova acknowledged that the city's ongoing school merger process is adding pressure to the reform.

"There is indeed a problem, there is just too much pressure and stress for everyone: parents and children. The transition to Estonian, the supervision, and the merging process, all these things affect people. We offer support, try to motivate, and talk with people, and we truly believe that we'll manage together," she said.

There have also been issues with the inspections. For example, schools in Narva have requested oral feedback, not just written. Ruus said this issue is solvable: "Schools should contact the inspector coordinating their supervision, and an agreement can certainly be reached."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!