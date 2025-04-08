Pevkur in Kyiv: Estonian defense industry has lots to gain from Ukraine cooperation

Estonian Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) has made a two-day visit to Kyiv to discuss opportunities for developing defense cooperation and Estonia's military aid for Ukraine. Pevkur was accompanied on the visit to by representatives of more than 30 Estonian defense industry companies.

"Estonia's defense industry is certainly strong in all matters related to Unmanned Aerial Systems and technology, including reconnaissance, but our entrepreneurs should not hesitate to look beyond that and seek opportunities in the production of heavier weaponry and ammunition. We undoubtedly have much to learn from the Ukrainians," said Pevkur, adding that closer ties between the defense industries of the two countries strengthen the security of both.

During the visit, a defense industry forum was held in which Estonian companies had the opportunity to establish contacts with representatives of nearly 90 Ukrainian defense industry companies and familiarize themselves with each other's products.

"We see that to be successful in Ukraine today, you need to be present here on the ground or have close connections here. Otherwise, you won't bring real battlefield experience back home. Ukraine's experience is what lays the foundation for the rapid development of our own defense industry," Pevkur explained.

In March, Ukraine presented Estonia with a selection of the military aid it requires. The Estonian government is now procuring that from Estonian companies at a total cost of €100 million. The selection includes Unmanned Aerial and Ground Vehicles, watercraft, medical equipment and supplies offered by Estonian defense firms.

Estonian Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur on a visit to Kyiv. Source: Ministry of Defense

Estonia will continue to support Ukraine with at least 0.25 percent of its GDP annually and is increasing that amount by another quarter this year. The majority of Estonia's military aid is invested in a measure that enables Estonian companies to contribute to Ukraine's victory. In addition, Estonia provides direct material military aid to Ukraine, supports the training of Ukrainian troops, and in cooperation with Luxembourg is leading the IT coalition for aiding Ukraine.

Pevkur also met with Ukrainian Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov, Minister of Strategic Industries Herman Smetanin, Head of the Defense Intelligence Lt. Gen. Kyrylo Budanov, and other key officials to discuss recent developments in Ukraine and the evolving security situation.

---

