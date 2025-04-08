X!

Pevkur in Kyiv: Estonian defense industry has lots to gain from Ukraine cooperation

News
Estonian Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur on a visit to Kyiv.
Estonian Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur on a visit to Kyiv. Source: Ministry of Defense
News

Estonian Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) has made a two-day visit to Kyiv to discuss opportunities for developing defense cooperation and Estonia's military aid for Ukraine. Pevkur was accompanied on the visit to by representatives of more than 30 Estonian defense industry companies.

"Estonia's defense industry is certainly strong in all matters related to Unmanned Aerial Systems and technology, including reconnaissance, but our entrepreneurs should not hesitate to look beyond that and seek opportunities in the production of heavier weaponry and ammunition. We undoubtedly have much to learn from the Ukrainians," said Pevkur, adding that closer ties between the defense industries of the two countries strengthen the security of both.

During the visit, a defense industry forum was held in which Estonian companies had the opportunity to establish contacts with representatives of nearly 90 Ukrainian defense industry companies and familiarize themselves with each other's products.

"We see that to be successful in Ukraine today, you need to be present here on the ground or have close connections here. Otherwise, you won't bring real battlefield experience back home. Ukraine's experience is what lays the foundation for the rapid development of our own defense industry," Pevkur explained.

In March, Ukraine presented Estonia with a selection of the military aid it requires. The Estonian government is now procuring that from Estonian companies at a total cost of €100 million. The selection includes Unmanned Aerial and Ground Vehicles, watercraft, medical equipment and supplies offered by Estonian defense firms.

Estonian Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur on a visit to Kyiv. Source: Ministry of Defense

Estonia will continue to support Ukraine with at least 0.25 percent of its GDP annually and is increasing that amount by another quarter this year. The majority of Estonia's military aid is invested in a measure that enables Estonian companies to contribute to Ukraine's victory. In addition, Estonia provides direct material military aid to Ukraine, supports the training of Ukrainian troops, and in cooperation with Luxembourg is leading the IT coalition for aiding Ukraine.

Pevkur also met with Ukrainian Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov, Minister of Strategic Industries Herman Smetanin, Head of the Defense Intelligence Lt. Gen. Kyrylo Budanov, and other key officials to discuss recent developments in Ukraine and the evolving security situation.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:57

Main program announced for 2025 Viljandi Folk Music Festival

19:46

Teachers in no rush to support removal of behavior and diligence grading

19:19

Estonian curling duo win third consecutive Mixed Doubles Superseries title in Canada

18:40

Expert: In Trump's tariff war, time is on the EU's side

18:00

New exhibition exploring internet culture opens in Tallinn

17:22

Pevkur in Kyiv: Estonian defense industry has lots to gain from Ukraine cooperation

16:35

Kersti Kaljulaid on new safe sports campaign: We have a tough challenge

15:40

Tallinn reduces number of polling stations at local elections Updated

15:25

Estonian basketball player Kerr Kriisa to join Cincinnati Bearcats

14:01

Estonian junior figure skating champ first in Bulgaria

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

05.04

Estonia expels Russian ethnic nationalist deemed security threat

07.04

Stock market freefall pushes Estonian pension funds into the red

08:11

Poland's President Andrzej Duda starts state visit to Estonia

08:38

Riigikogu to vote on navy's right to use force, including against civilian vessels

12:55

Construction of new US embassy in Tallinn to start in 2027

07.04

Experts on stock market fall: Investors should not do anything

06.04

Estonia's defense industrial park to be built in Pärnu County

07.04

What do gray passport holders and Russian citizens think about voting rights amendment?

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo