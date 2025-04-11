X!

Estonian defense minister briefs NATO secretary general on 'shadow fleet' vessel

News
Estonian Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur with Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte in Brussels.
Estonian Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur with Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte in Brussels. Source: NATO press
News

Estonian Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Brussels on Friday. During the meeting, Pevkur briefed Rutte on the situation related to the Russian "shadow fleet" vessel detained in the Gulf of Finland on Friday.

"I am pleased that the Estonian Navy, together with other national agencies, responded decisively and swiftly," Pevkur said after the meeting. "The message to everyone operating in the Baltic Sea is clear – we are monitoring the situation with heightened attention and will intervene decisively if needed."

Also on the agenda in Brussels was the defense of NATO's eastern flank. "Given Russia's increasingly aggressive behavior, it is essential that NATO's message towards Russia is clear and strong. Allied forces are undisputably present on the eastern flank, and there are no plans to change that," the defense minister said.

Pevkur is in Brussels to participate in the U.K.- and France-led defense ministers' meeting of the so-called "Coalition of the Willing," as well as the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting.

During the Coalition of the Willing talks, an initial exchange between 30 countries was held to discuss the potential deployment of a European security mission to Ukraine.

"I can say that the planning underway is concrete and realistic, with the aim of both strengthening Ukraine's position in negotiations and sending a clear signal to Russia – we have Ukraine's back," the Estonian Defense minister said.

At the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting, the focus was on Ukraine's urgent military assistance needs.

"I confirmed our continued and unwavering support for Ukraine – as promised, we will send military aid amounting to at least 0.25 percent of our GDP each year, which equals over €100 million. Based on current decisions, this year's support already exceeds 0.3 percent of GDP." Pevkur explained,

The minister added that Estonia will also continue co-leading the IT Coalition with Luxembourg.

"Estonia's contribution to the coalition this year is €5 million. The first part of this is allocated for building communications modules for two brigade-level command posts. The second part will fund critical tactical communications and cyber defense needs," he said

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:05

Estonian women's tennis team end Billie Jean King Cup campaign with win over Kosovo

19:45

Estonian kickboxer Alexandra Dzhikaeva wins gold at Thailand World Cup

19:37

Top international speakers confirmed for 2025 HeadRead literature festival

19:22

Michal: Aim is to monitor 'reserve fleet' and send out a message

18:50

Tartu Elektriteater to show classic Disney princess movies this spring

18:12

Estonian defense minister briefs NATO secretary general on 'shadow fleet' vessel

17:39

Estonia's Mai Narva wins bronze at European Chess Championships Updated

17:34

Phone scammers using Estonian numbers, building trust to target victims

17:05

Rally Estonia unveils 2025 route ahead of WRC return

16:43

Central bank: Estonia sees rise in imports and exports in February

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

12:28

Estonian navy detains Russian 'shadow fleet' oil tanker

10.04

German electronic music legends Kraftwerk announce November Tallinn show

10.04

Estonia's volunteer Defense League creates first cavalry unit since 1991

09.04

Students will be able to leave school with no exam results in future

10.04

Russia criticizes Estonia's church foreign influence law

13:58

Estonian minister: Kiwala seizure shows Russian shadow fleet deterrent 'works well'

10.04

Narva man gets 10-month suspended sentence for attack on Ukraine war veteran

10.04

Estonia tightens church law to curb foreign influence, protect national security Updated

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo