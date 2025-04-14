Tartu theater's new play shows fleeing war through children's eyes

A new production by Tartu theater Must Kast, titled "Tükk maad," premiered at the Estonian National Museum (ERM) on Friday. The play explores how the childhoods of refugee kids continue in exile and what young war refugees dream about.

"Tükk maad" can be interpreted and translated in more ways than one — either "A Good Ways," as in the expression "a good ways to go" or "a good ways away," or more literally "A Piece of Land."

Focusing specifically on the kids' point of view, the production tells the story of children who are forced to leave their homes behind, flee war and find a new home and new friends somewhere else.

"We've created this nice, not exactly historical arc, but more of a thematic arc, from the year 1944, when the Great Flight took place, all the way to today, when someone has now made it back home," explained director Kaili Viidas.

"So in the play, we try to reflect on how, even today, when we might be faced with difficult moments, we can teach that art of survival to even a young child," she continued. "Because it's no secret — the way to do that is of course through play."

"Asta had a really big dream of becoming an explorer — which, in a way, she sort of did," said actor Silva Pijon. "Then came the big war, and she had to flee, so in that sense she did become an explorer — though not exactly for the happiest of reasons... The more time passes, the more grateful I am that I was born in a free Estonia. That I haven't had to experience what it's like to flee or live in fear. That that kind of pain still feels unimaginable to me."

The story was pieced together based on a variety of books, memoirs and interviews. Despite its serious theme, the production still offers its viewers cleverness, joy and hope for a better tomorrow.

"There are also a lot of funny stories in it — because what is war if not one big absurdity, really," Viidas highlighted. "The harder the times, the more absurdity actually kicks in. People begin to realize how difficult the times are, and they actually start looking for comfort in the positive."

