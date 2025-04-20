X!

Estonian berry growers want unified regional plant protection policy

A farmer preparing their fields.
Source: Mirjam Mõttus
A shortage of plant protection products puts berry growers in an unequal position compared to several neighboring countries, Estonian producers say. The issue is growing in importance due to climate change.

At Joosepi talu, Estonia's largest strawberry grower, work is underway to establish a new planting area, Saturday's "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

Before the war in Ukraine, this was an easy task. But now, GPS signals are continuously disrupted, and the connection is poor. Russia's attempt to protect its military and critical infrastructure from attacks is viewed as the underlying cause.

But this is the least of the problems faced here. The climate has changed, along with the behavior and spread of plant diseases and pests.

"Let me give you an example: the number one enemy in strawberry fields, and for other crops too, is actually the thrips," said Renet Roositalu, the young farmer of Joosepi talu.

"When the weather is hot, thrips can reproduce over several generations. Thrips can destroy 100 percent of your yield. In Estonia, there is one registered product allowed against thrips."

There are big differences between Estonia and its neighbors.

"In Poland, there are eight [products], seven of which are banned in Estonia. Yet the very same Polish strawberries, which have been sprayed with seven plant protection products banned here, are allowed to be imported and sold in Estonia," he told "Aktuaalne kaamera."

"We do not have a unified plant protection policy," the farmer said.

Joosepi talu is not alone in its concerns.

Raimond Strastin, CEO of the Estonian Horticultural Association, said this is a case of market failure in Estonia.

From the perspective of plant protection product manufacturers, Estonia is a small market, and due to the complex bureaucracy and high costs, they have no interest in registering here.

But, at the same time, products not registered in Estonia are banned.

Minister of Regional Affairs and Agriculture Hendrik Terras (Eesti 200) said the solution lies in region-based authorization.

"I believe the solution would be to establish regional recognition, meaning that if a product is authorized in Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, or Poland, it would also be allowed on the Estonian market. This would allow us to accelerate the process of introducing various plant protection products to the market and expand the range available," he said.

Christophe Hansen, the European Commission's new agriculture and food commissioner who is from Luxembourg, said he understands the issue well.

Hansen, who is visiting Estonia, said he promised to find a solution during his mandate.

"We need to work toward a process where approvals are either made for the entire European Union or, at the very least, the principle of mutual recognition applies—meaning that if a product is approved in one country, it could also be used in another," he said.

--

Editor: Valner Väino, Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

