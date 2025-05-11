Donna the wallaby found dead after last week's escape in Rapla County

Last Saturday, Donna the wallaby escaped from a property in Kohila Municipality, Rapla County. The search for Donna, which captivated audiences in Estonia, has unfortunately ended in sad circumstances, with the animal's death now confirmed by her owner on social media.

"Today we have sad news. We deeply appreciate all the support and kindness we have felt over these days," said Donna's owner Elena Kent on social media.

"Thank you to everyone who helped us in our search for Donna the kangaroo – sharing information, living with us, writing, calling and just keeping an eye out. Every action and every word meant a lot to us," Kent added.

She also thanked the media for spreading the word about Donna's disappearance.

---

