World Cleanup Day photo exhibition opens at foreign ministry

A photography exhibition about World Cleanup Day has opened at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
A photography exhibition about World Cleanup Day has opened at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Source: Marko Mumm
On Thursday, June 12, a new photo exhibition dedicated to World Cleanup Day was opened at the entrance hall of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The exhibition was opened by Undersecretary for Global Affairs Minna-Liina Lind.

The exhibition, curated by the NGO Let's Do It World, which champions World Cleanup Day, presents powerful visual stories about the conservation of the environment around the world, highlighting the global impact of World Cleanup Day.

It also showcases the extraordinary ways in which a movement first organized in Estonia has gone global, inspiring sustainable activities in various communities and helping to bring about change.

"World Cleanup Day has been an integral part of Estonia's climate diplomacy for many years, especially since last year when it was included in the UN's international calendar for the first time," Minna-Liina Lind, Undersecretary for Global Affairs, said.

"World Cleanup Day has become a powerful symbol today, reminding us that environmental challenges and climate change know no borders and that global cooperation is necessary in addition to local action."

On World Cleanup Day, urban environments, water bodies, beaches and forests are cleaned up all over the world. Waste management has long been a global concern because it affects human health, the environment and socio-economic development.

"The photo exhibition will also help to highlight the global reach of World Cleanup Day in Estonia and to show change in local communities," Heidi Solba, head of the non-profit association Let's Do It World, stressed.

World Cleanup Day takes place annually on September 20. It brings people, organizations and countries together, strengthening cooperation and spurring change in societies.

Last month, ERR News reported on how the World Cleanup Day initiative is inspiring positive change in Indonesia thanks to the work of activist and organizer Agustina Iskandar Crombach. That article can be found here.

---

Editor: Michael Cole

Latest news

12.06

Tartu residents called on to help urban hedgehogs thrive

12.06

Tallinn City Council fails to oust ruling coalition

12.06

EU to channel more funds into strengthening Eastern border countries' defenses

12.06

Estonia to sign 5-year prisoner exchange deal with Sweden

12.06

Estonia's Mark Lajal reaches Libéma Open last 8 after opponent withdraws

12.06

Tallinn to create affordable housing plan by autumn

12.06

Opposition's no-confidence motion against justice minister fails

12.06

12.06

Unclear whether online mathematics classes plan will continue

12.06

First Rail Baltica platform opens in Tallinn as full build to begin in 2026

11.06

Estonian journalist convicted of treason in Russian media case

12.06

Japanese teens embrace Estonian language, culture ahead of Song Festival

11.06

Swimming pools will no longer be obligated to add chlorine to pool water

10.06

Fall mushrooms popping up in Estonia's forests after erratic spring weather

12.06

First Rail Baltica platform opens in Tallinn as full build to begin in 2026

12.06

Tallinn to create affordable housing plan by autumn

11.06

Tallinn's 'summer of concerts' to bring bumper crop of tourists to capital

11.06

Estonian student develops new Pythagorean theorem proof using origami

