World Cleanup Day photo exhibition opens at foreign ministry

On Thursday, June 12, a new photo exhibition dedicated to World Cleanup Day was opened at the entrance hall of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The exhibition was opened by Undersecretary for Global Affairs Minna-Liina Lind.

The exhibition, curated by the NGO Let's Do It World, which champions World Cleanup Day, presents powerful visual stories about the conservation of the environment around the world, highlighting the global impact of World Cleanup Day.

It also showcases the extraordinary ways in which a movement first organized in Estonia has gone global, inspiring sustainable activities in various communities and helping to bring about change.

"World Cleanup Day has been an integral part of Estonia's climate diplomacy for many years, especially since last year when it was included in the UN's international calendar for the first time," Minna-Liina Lind, Undersecretary for Global Affairs, said.

"World Cleanup Day has become a powerful symbol today, reminding us that environmental challenges and climate change know no borders and that global cooperation is necessary in addition to local action."

On World Cleanup Day, urban environments, water bodies, beaches and forests are cleaned up all over the world. Waste management has long been a global concern because it affects human health, the environment and socio-economic development.

"The photo exhibition will also help to highlight the global reach of World Cleanup Day in Estonia and to show change in local communities," Heidi Solba, head of the non-profit association Let's Do It World, stressed.

World Cleanup Day takes place annually on September 20. It brings people, organizations and countries together, strengthening cooperation and spurring change in societies.

Last month, ERR News reported on how the World Cleanup Day initiative is inspiring positive change in Indonesia thanks to the work of activist and organizer Agustina Iskandar Crombach. That article can be found here.

