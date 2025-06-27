Ilmar Raag: Let's debunk some myths – the Crimea scenario would not work on Estonia
Security Expert Ilmar Raag argues we should be sceptical of media reports that directly compare a future attack on Estonia with the occupation of Ukraine's Crimea and debunks four "myths" around the scenario.
Myth 1: Russia will attack Estonia.
Myth 2: Russia could quickly seize Toompea or Narva with an airborne assault and then implement a Crimea-style scenario, with Estonia unable to do anything.
Myth 3: The root cause of Russian attacks is NATO expansion.
Myth 4: Estonia would have no chance against Russia in battles on Estonian soil.
You can read the full op-ed in English in Postimees here.
--
Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!
Editor: Helen Wright