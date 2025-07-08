X!

Emajõe Festival celebrates Estonia's beloved 'Mother River' this Saturday

News
The Emajõe Festival in 2024.
The Emajõe Festival in 2024. Source: Press materials
News

This Saturday (July 12) sees the twelfth edition of the Emajõe River Festival, which celebrates Estonia's beloved "Mother River." Throughout the day, there will be a series of activities connected to the river, including a boat parade in Tartu.

The Emajõe River Festival has been held annually since 2002 and is the largest inland water festival in the Baltics.

The festival is dedicated to people who are connected to the Emajõgi on a daily basis, as well as those who simply love water and water-related activities.

More information about the 2025 Emajõe Festival is available (in Estonian) here.

The Emajõe Festival in 2024. Source: Press materials

----

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

watch live

song festival news

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:56

Consumer confidence gap between rich and poor wider than ever in Estonia

19:49

Weather and price rises mean festival organizers in southeast Estonia face tough summer

19:35

Tallinn Mayor Jevgeni Ossinovski survives vote of no confidence

19:01

Setomaa village church reconsecrated after community-led rebuild

18:30

Emajõe Festival celebrates Estonia's beloved 'Mother River' this Saturday

17:52

Hansa Fair to bring medieval atmosphere to Tartu this weekend

17:16

Gallery: Plans to develop residential and business district near Tallinn Bus Station

16:38

Offshore wind delay won't derail Estonia-Latvia undersea power link plans

15:55

2 high-rise buildings to replace Tallinn's Stockmann building

15:19

Southern Estonia seeing shorter trips and fewer overnight stays by tourists

be prepared!

Most Read articles

06.07

Watch again: 'Iseoma' XXVIII Song Festival main concert

06.07

Helicopter crashes into sea near Estonia's Saaremaa island

11:24

Estonia's state app-as-ID function goes live Updated

15:02

Almost 90,000 people gathered for 'Iseoma' Song Festival's final concert Updated

07:25

Alleged Estonian human trafficker detained at Lithuanian border after Poland boosts checks

07.07

German central banker: Spillover from €1 trillion plan will reach Estonia

10:55

How much rain fell during Estonia's 2025 Song Festival?

05.07

Over 34,000 people sign petition to lower Estonia's VAT rate on food

06.07

Several Estonian universities see highest admissions in years

07.07

Cool summer keeping tourists away from Southeastern Estonia

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo