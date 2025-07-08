Emajõe Festival celebrates Estonia's beloved 'Mother River' this Saturday

This Saturday (July 12) sees the twelfth edition of the Emajõe River Festival, which celebrates Estonia's beloved "Mother River." Throughout the day, there will be a series of activities connected to the river, including a boat parade in Tartu.

The Emajõe River Festival has been held annually since 2002 and is the largest inland water festival in the Baltics.

The festival is dedicated to people who are connected to the Emajõgi on a daily basis, as well as those who simply love water and water-related activities.

More information about the 2025 Emajõe Festival is available (in Estonian) here.

The Emajõe Festival in 2024. Source: Press materials

