X!

Tallinn Mayor Jevgeni Ossinovski survives vote of no confidence

News
Open gallery
37 photos
News

A motion of no confidence against Tallinn Mayor Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE) has failed. Only members of the city's opposition voted in favor of the motion at an extraordinary council meeting on Tuesday.

A minimum of 40 votes was needed to pass the no-confidence motion, meaning some members of Tallinn's ruling coalition would also have had to vote in favor.

Of those present, 33 voted in favor of the motion, while Kruusimägi abstained.

Members of the city's ruling coalition – the Reform Party, SDE, Isamaa and Eesti 200 – did not take part in the meeting.

Last week, when Toomas Kruusimägi (Reform),  who chairs the council, called an extraordinary session (by law the call must go out at least 4 days before the session), the members of the Reform Party were prepared to support the no-confidence motion against Ossinovski.

The motion was submitted in June by the Center Party Ossinovski, citing, among other things, the poorly run city administration, irregularities in the city's public procurement procedures and use of the city's internal audit as a party-political tool. Another opposition party –EKRE – also supported the motion.

Before the vote, opposition members questioned Ossinovski on a number of issues, including how he will be able to re-establish cooperation with the Reform Party, and in particular with Deputy Mayor Pärtel-Peeter Pere; where the money will come from to abolish kindergarten fees; and how far the procedure has progressed with the dubious procurement of the Tallinn Environmental and Municipal Authority.

Only last week, leading members of the Reform Party's Tallinn branch, as well as party leader Kristen Michal, said Reform would join the no-confidence motion , which had been put forward by the Center Party and EKRE. However, after an agreement was reached on Monday, Reform, along with the three other parties that make up the city's ruling coalition (Eesti 200, Isamaa, SDE) did not take part in Tuesday's vote.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Michael Cole

Related

watch live

song festival news

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:56

Consumer confidence gap between rich and poor wider than ever in Estonia

19:49

Weather and price rises mean festival organizers in southeast Estonia face tough summer

19:35

Tallinn Mayor Jevgeni Ossinovski survives vote of no confidence

19:01

Setomaa village church reconsecrated after community-led rebuild

18:30

Emajõe Festival celebrates Estonia's beloved 'Mother River' this Saturday

17:52

Hansa Fair to bring medieval atmosphere to Tartu this weekend

17:16

Gallery: Plans to develop residential and business district near Tallinn Bus Station

16:38

Offshore wind delay won't derail Estonia-Latvia undersea power link plans

15:55

2 high-rise buildings to replace Tallinn's Stockmann building

15:19

Southern Estonia seeing shorter trips and fewer overnight stays by tourists

be prepared!

Most Read articles

06.07

Watch again: 'Iseoma' XXVIII Song Festival main concert

06.07

Helicopter crashes into sea near Estonia's Saaremaa island

11:24

Estonia's state app-as-ID function goes live Updated

15:02

Almost 90,000 people gathered for 'Iseoma' Song Festival's final concert Updated

07:25

Alleged Estonian human trafficker detained at Lithuanian border after Poland boosts checks

07.07

German central banker: Spillover from €1 trillion plan will reach Estonia

10:55

How much rain fell during Estonia's 2025 Song Festival?

05.07

Over 34,000 people sign petition to lower Estonia's VAT rate on food

06.07

Several Estonian universities see highest admissions in years

07.07

Cool summer keeping tourists away from Southeastern Estonia

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo