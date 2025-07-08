Tallinn Mayor Jevgeni Ossinovski survives vote of no confidence

A motion of no confidence against Tallinn Mayor Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE) has failed. Only members of the city's opposition voted in favor of the motion at an extraordinary council meeting on Tuesday.

A minimum of 40 votes was needed to pass the no-confidence motion, meaning some members of Tallinn's ruling coalition would also have had to vote in favor.

Of those present, 33 voted in favor of the motion, while Kruusimägi abstained.

Members of the city's ruling coalition – the Reform Party, SDE, Isamaa and Eesti 200 – did not take part in the meeting.

Last week, when Toomas Kruusimägi (Reform), who chairs the council, called an extraordinary session (by law the call must go out at least 4 days before the session), the members of the Reform Party were prepared to support the no-confidence motion against Ossinovski.

The motion was submitted in June by the Center Party Ossinovski, citing, among other things, the poorly run city administration, irregularities in the city's public procurement procedures and use of the city's internal audit as a party-political tool. Another opposition party –EKRE – also supported the motion.

Before the vote, opposition members questioned Ossinovski on a number of issues, including how he will be able to re-establish cooperation with the Reform Party, and in particular with Deputy Mayor Pärtel-Peeter Pere; where the money will come from to abolish kindergarten fees; and how far the procedure has progressed with the dubious procurement of the Tallinn Environmental and Municipal Authority.

Only last week, leading members of the Reform Party's Tallinn branch, as well as party leader Kristen Michal, said Reform would join the no-confidence motion , which had been put forward by the Center Party and EKRE. However, after an agreement was reached on Monday, Reform, along with the three other parties that make up the city's ruling coalition (Eesti 200, Isamaa, SDE) did not take part in Tuesday's vote.

