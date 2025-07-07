Reform Party to continue in Tallinn city government coalition

At a meeting on Monday, the Reform Party's Tallinn regional board and council, decided to continue in the Tallinn city government and not participate in the vote of no confidence against Mayor Jevgeni Ossinovski. The party deems the removal of kindergarten fees as a prerequisite for it to continue in the coalition.

The Reform Party announced that its Tallinn group will not join the vote of no confidence against Mayor Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE), which is due to happen in the Tallinn City Council meeting on Tuesday.

For Reform, the abolition of kindergarten fees and the approval of a supplementary budget at the council's July 21 session are considered non-negotiables in order for the party to continue in the coalition.

"Our goal was to make primary education in the capital tax-free. In other words, to abolish the kindergarten attendance fee from September 1, 2025. That goal is being achieved. I would like to stress that our preference all along was to do this with the current coalition partners," said Pärtel-Peeter Pere, leader of the Reform Party's Tallinn region.

Pere said that rebuilding trust in the coalition will take some time and a substantial amount of work. "We are determined to be accountable and move forward," he said.

On Monday morning, Tallinn Mayor Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE) made a formal proposal to the Reform Party , under which they would return to the Tallinn city government alongside the three other coalition parties.

The power tussle in the Estonian capital came to a head on June 2, when the Reform Party put forward a proposal to include the abolition of kindergarten fees in the city's budget.

---

