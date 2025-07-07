X!

Reform Party to continue in Tallinn city government coalition

News
Pärtel-Peeter Pere.
Pärtel-Peeter Pere. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

At a meeting on Monday, the Reform Party's Tallinn regional board and council, decided to continue in the Tallinn city government and not participate in the vote of no confidence against Mayor Jevgeni Ossinovski. The party deems the removal of kindergarten fees as a prerequisite for it to continue in the coalition.

The Reform Party announced that its Tallinn group will not join the vote of no confidence against Mayor Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE), which is due to happen in the Tallinn City Council meeting on Tuesday.

For Reform, the abolition of kindergarten fees and the approval of a supplementary budget at the council's July 21 session are considered non-negotiables in order for the party to continue in the coalition.

"Our goal was to make primary education in the capital tax-free. In other words, to abolish the kindergarten attendance fee from September 1, 2025. That goal is being achieved. I would like to stress that our preference all along was to do this with the current coalition partners," said Pärtel-Peeter Pere, leader of the Reform Party's Tallinn region.

Pere said that rebuilding trust in the coalition will take some time and a substantial amount of work. "We are determined to be accountable and move forward," he said.

On Monday morning, Tallinn Mayor Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE) made a formal proposal to the Reform Party , under which they would return to the Tallinn city government alongside the three other coalition parties.

The power tussle in the Estonian capital came to a head on June 2, when the Reform Party put forward a proposal to include the abolition of kindergarten fees in the city's budget.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole, Barbara Oja

Related

watch live

song festival news

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:34

Gallery: Helicopter brought back to shore after sea crash between Saaremaa and Vilsandi

16:23

German central banker: Spillover from €1 trillion plan will reach Estonia

15:20

Center Party leader: Tallinn coalition's only achievement is municipal circus

14:42

Lineup announced for on Saaremaa festival I Land Sound

14:00

Reform Party to continue in Tallinn city government coalition

13:16

Tallinn Mayor Ossinovski makes proposal for Reform to re-join coalition

12:46

Paia junction on Tallinn–Tartu Highway to get safety upgrade

11:40

New cross-border local bus services begin running between Latvia and Estonia

10:58

Cool summer keeping tourists away from Southeastern Estonia

09:51

Health Insurance Fund texting HPV vaccine reminders to parents

be prepared!

Most Read articles

06.07

Watch again: 'Iseoma' XXVIII Song Festival main concert Updated

06.07

Helicopter crashes into sea near Estonia's Saaremaa island Updated

06.07

Almost 90,000 people gathered for 'Iseoma' Song Festival's final concert

05.07

Watch again: Opening performance of Estonia's 'Iseoma' XXVIII Song Festival

06.07

Several Estonian universities see highest admissions in years

26.06

Watch and listen to Song and Dance Festival live on ERR's channels July 3–6

05.07

Over 34,000 people sign petition to lower Estonia's VAT rate on food

05.07

Estonian fan from China: Song Festival a celebration for everyone in Estonia

08:26

Food prices rose 8.4 percent year-on-year in June

06.07

Rainy weather destroys much of Estonia's strawberry harvest

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo