Tallinn Mayor Ossinovski makes proposal for Reform to re-join coalition

Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE, right) and Pärtel-Peeter Pere (Reform, left) during a city government press conference. June 2025.
Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE, right) and Pärtel-Peeter Pere (Reform, left) during a city government press conference. June 2025. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Tallinn Mayor Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE) has outlined a four-point proposal according to which the Reform Party could return to the city government alongside the three other coalition members.

Last week, Pärtel-Peeter Pere, head of the Reform Party in Tallinn, said the party would be prepared to discuss returning to Tallinn city government, but had not received any formal offer to do so. Pere also revealed that he had spoken to Ossinovski about the issue by phone. However, any suggestions of the Reform Party returning to the Tallinn coalition, which had been mentioned in the mayor's social media posts and interviews were wide of the mark.

On Monday, Tallinn Mayor Jevgeni Ossinovski sent a formal written proposal to the Reform Party, laying out four key points under which the party might return to the city's ruling coalition.

In the letter, Ossinovski pointed out that over the past year, the four Tallinn City Government coalition parties have made significant reforms and that the political turbulence of the past month has not served the interests of the people of the Estonian capital.

Ossinovski proposed a four-point plan for continued cooperation between the coalition partners.

First, Ossinovski called for the Reform Party to return to the coalition agreement, which is based on decision-making by consensus and building on previously formulated agreements.

Second, the Tallinn Mayor outlined that the censure of coalition members should be lifted, which will allow the reinstatement of Reform Party politicians in both the city administration and that of the districts.

Third, Ossinovski proposed votes in the council meeting on July 21 on the adoption of the city's rules of order, the reform of its cultural centers and a supplementary budget.

Ossinovski's fourth proposal is to resolve the issue surrounding kindergarten fees in a way acceptable to the Reform Party and the other coalition partners. In his view, that will require a solution to both organizational and financial issues, though the mayor believes the parties are close to reaching that point.

Ossinovski added that he has the will to continue cooperating with the coalition partners and is optimistic that the other parties are also ready to do so.

"I won't hide the fact that the sense of mutual trust has been seriously damaged over the last month. But as city leaders, it is our duty to serve the public and to be able to overcome party political differences in these kinds of situations, to achieve the greater good," Ossinovski wrote.

Editor: Michael Cole, Barbara Oja

