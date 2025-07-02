SDE leader: Sõõrumaa did not deny earlier plans to overthrow Tallinn coalition

According to Lauri Läänemets, chair of the Social Democratic Party, Urmas Sõõrumaa did not deny during their conversation that the Reform Party and Center Party's plan to bring down Tallinn's current city government had begun well before the public became aware of it.

According to Lauri Läänemets, he spoke with Urmas Sõõrumaa about the Reform Party and Center Party's plans to form a coalition.

"We also discussed Kristen Michal's role in assembling the coalition between the Center Party and the Reform Party. Sõõrumaa did not deny that the plan to topple the current city government had started well before the public found out. As for working with the Center Party, he considered it inevitable. I disagreed, arguing that the choice of whether to continue with the Center Party or the current city government in Tallinn rests solely with the Reform Party," Läänemets said.

The Social Democratic Party leader said people should not believe the narrative that Tallinn will be run by a technocratic city government.

"Urmas Sõõrumaa is the Reform Party's mayoral candidate and will also run in the elections as a politician. A technocratic, civil-servant-led city government would require a public hiring process. The same trick is being used with other city government members — we'll see that they are in fact politicians who will run in the fall," Läänemets said.

He added that he is concerned by the fact that the Reform Party and Center Party do not intend to disclose their agreement on what they plan to do in the city and whose interests it will serve.

"Right now, Michal is essentially bringing Kõlvart back to power in Tallinn. But the favor must not be forgotten — if Eesti 200 falls apart, the Center Party will have to support Michal's stay as prime minister until the 2027 elections. The secret cooperation protocol by which Estonia and Tallinn are to be governed must be made public!"

Läänemets said that bringing the Center Party back to power with the help of the Reform Party effectively sets the central issue for the next Tallinn election: whether the next mayor will be Jevgeni Ossinovski or Mihhail Kõlvart.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!