Many Reform Party voters critical of party's moves in Tallinn

Twelve percent of voters would support a coalition between the Reform Party and Center Party in Tallinn ahead of the elections, while 69 percent would not, according to a recent survey by Norstat and the Institute for Societal Studies.

The pollsters asked respondents whether they would support a potential coalition between the Reform Party and the Center Party in Tallinn, posing the question: "Would you support a Reform Party–Center Party coalition in Tallinn?" Sixty-nine percent answered "No" or "Rather not," 12 percent responded "Rather yes" or "Yes" and 19 percent said they "Don't know."

Among Reform Party voters, 48 percent said they would not support such a coalition, while 24 percent said they would. Among Center Party voters, 57 percent were opposed and 32 percent were in favor.

Respondents were also asked to evaluate the performance of various political parties amid Tallinn's ongoing power crisis.

When broken down by party affiliation, 44 percent of Reform Party voters disapproved of their own party's handling of the crisis, while 40 percent approved. Meanwhile, 74 percent of Social Democratic Party (SDE) voters approved of SDE's actions, 76 percent of Isamaa voters approved of Isamaa's actions, 91 percent of Center Party voters supported their party's actions and 84 percent of EKRE voters backed EKRE's approach.

The Institute for Societal Studies also asked respondents to assess the actions of key individuals involved in the Tallinn power crisis.

Sixty-six percent of respondents disapproved of Pärtel-Peeter Pere's actions, while 4 percent approved. Urmas Sõõrumaa's actions were disapproved of by 48 percent and approved by 19 percent. Jevgeni Ossinovski drew 52 percent disapproval and 24 percent approval. Mihhail Kõlvart's actions were disapproved of by 34 percent of respondents, while 41 percent approved.

By party affiliation, the institute noted that 54 percent of Reform Party voters disapproved of Pärtel-Peeter Pere's actions in the crisis.

Norstat conducted the survey online on July 1–2, polling Estonian citizens aged 18 and older. A total of 1,006 respondents participated.

