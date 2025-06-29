X!

Paper: Former deputy mayor urges Reform to work with Center in Tallinn

News
Pärtel-Peeter Pere.
Pärtel-Peeter Pere. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Pärtel-Peeter Pere, head of the Reform Party's Tallinn chapter, sent a message to the party's internal mailing list urging fellow Reform Party members to cooperate with the Center Party, Õhtuleht reports.

Pere warned fellow party members about the possibility that the Center Party and Isamaa might begin working together in Tallinn, describing cooperation with the Center Party as "inevitable."

"The shape of a potential coalition in Tallinn — one that could carry out the elimination of kindergarten fees and fulfill other key Reform Party promises — depends on the outcome of negotiations and ultimately on the decision of city council members," Pere wrote in the message.

"If we set aside emotions and personal feelings toward one party or another, it's the math that ultimately defines the boundaries of our choices — at least if our goal is to be in power," Pere said.

"What are we more afraid of — possible and inevitable cooperation with the Center Party, or resigning ourselves to the Center Party and Isamaa running things together in the capital? The current minority coalition holds less than a third of the votes on the city council and cannot govern the city," he told party members.

"If we can reach common ground on this issue, I believe we can deliver on our promises to families with children and head into the elections with something more substantial to show for it," Pere wrote.

Read more on Õhtuleht.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Source: Õhtuleht

Related

song festival july 3-6

watch live on err news

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

29.06

Paper: Former deputy mayor urges Reform to work with Center in Tallinn

29.06

Ott Tänak takes first rally win of the season in Greece

29.06

Taavi Eilat: Reform Party's political broiler farm hits end of the road

29.06

Estonian peat industry after more lenient climate targets

29.06

Gallery: Dance Festival participants arrive in Tallinn

29.06

Party leader: Reform has gone over to the dark side in Tallinn

29.06

Expert: Estonia will stop subsidizing all forms of power generation in the future

29.06

Only every eighth person against phosphorite mining in Estonia

29.06

Expert: Estonia's maritime border baseline out of alignment

29.06

Daily average electricity price negative in Estonia on Sunday

be prepared!

Most Read articles

28.06

Meteorologist: Volatile weather could haunt Estonia for most of the summer

29.06

Party leader: Reform has gone over to the dark side in Tallinn

29.06

Daily average electricity price negative in Estonia on Sunday

27.06

New Tallinn guidelines to reduce parking spaces

25.06

Russian aircraft violates Estonian airspace

27.06

Newcomer Estonian restaurant lands Michelin nod six months after opening

28.06

Route modernization boosts Tallinn's public transport passenger numbers

29.06

Gallery: Dance Festival participants arrive in Tallinn

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo