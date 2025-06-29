Paper: Former deputy mayor urges Reform to work with Center in Tallinn

Pärtel-Peeter Pere, head of the Reform Party's Tallinn chapter, sent a message to the party's internal mailing list urging fellow Reform Party members to cooperate with the Center Party, Õhtuleht reports.

Pere warned fellow party members about the possibility that the Center Party and Isamaa might begin working together in Tallinn, describing cooperation with the Center Party as "inevitable."

"The shape of a potential coalition in Tallinn — one that could carry out the elimination of kindergarten fees and fulfill other key Reform Party promises — depends on the outcome of negotiations and ultimately on the decision of city council members," Pere wrote in the message.

"If we set aside emotions and personal feelings toward one party or another, it's the math that ultimately defines the boundaries of our choices — at least if our goal is to be in power," Pere said.

"What are we more afraid of — possible and inevitable cooperation with the Center Party, or resigning ourselves to the Center Party and Isamaa running things together in the capital? The current minority coalition holds less than a third of the votes on the city council and cannot govern the city," he told party members.

"If we can reach common ground on this issue, I believe we can deliver on our promises to families with children and head into the elections with something more substantial to show for it," Pere wrote.

