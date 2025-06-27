Tallinn mayor Ossinovski dismisses Reform Party deputy mayors

Mayor of Tallinn Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE) issued a decree on Friday evening, taking over the responsibilities of the former deputy mayors Pärtel-Peeter Pere and Viljar Jaamu (both Reform).

"Pärtel-Peeter Pere protested that this was a violation of the coalition agreement, which was a great joke for everyone," Ossinovski told ERR. According to the mayor, the order came into force immediately.

Under the decree, the mayor himself will now coordinate on the environment, public utilities and urban property.

Ossinovski added that during an extraordinary meeting of the city government, it was also decided to dismiss the mayors of the Pirita and Kesklinn districts, which had been under the control of the Reform Party. Sander Andla was the Mayor of Kesklinn and Doris Raudsepp the Mayor of the Pirita district.

Leeles Lilleorg, the district administrative secretary, will temporarily act as Pirita district mayor and Jannu Kuusik, the district administrative secretary, as Kesklinn district mayor.

Ossinovski's move came in response to the decision of the Reform Party's Tallinn regional group to call for the mayor's resignation and nominate entrepreneur Urmas Sõõrumaa as his replacement.

