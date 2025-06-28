Analysts: Reform's choice of Tallinn mayor could lead to conflicts of interest

Political scientists say real estate developer Urmas Sõõrumaa is a strategic choice as a mayoral candidate in Tallinn, but could lead to major conflicts of interest due to his involvement in several large-scale developments in the capital.

Political scientists told Friday's "Aktuaalne kaamera" that Sõõrumaa's candidacy for Tallinn mayor is a carefully considered move, and his business background aligns with the Reform Party's views.

But, at the same time, several of Sõõrumaa's current projects could lead to conflicts of interest. These include the development of the seaside Talsinki Quarter and the Patarei Sea Fortress.

"If he's sitting on two chairs at once — on the developer's chair and the city government's chair — it creates significant conflicts of interest and, in reality, very serious corruption risks," said political scientist Erik Moora.

In addition, Sõõrumaa's personality may not appeal to voters.

"Firstly, he has the image or feel of an old-school businessman. Secondly, he has all sorts of quirks, like those pendulums and God knows what other strange esoteric elements," Moora added.

Political scientist Tõnis Saarts said Reform Party voters are confused by the situation.

"Their voters do not really understand what is going on. I do not believe this will have a particularly positive effect on the Reform Party's ratings at the moment," he told the show.

If the current four-party coalition in the capital does not continue, Sõõrumaa is likely to become mayor with the support of the Center Party.

Kantar Emor research expert Aivar Voog says Sõõrumaa might even be more popular among Center Party voters than among Reform supporters.

"Urmas Sõõrumaa had a good relationship with Edgar Savisaar, and just for that reason one could assume he has potential support among Center Party voters," said Voog.

Political scientists see a likely scenario in which Reform governs with the support of the Center. However, this would mean that something very appealing must be offered to the Center in return.

"We have to keep in mind that one reason for the current power shift in Tallinn is that the Reform Party fears that after the local elections — given that Eesti 200 is performing quite poorly — that party could collapse, which would endanger the coalition in Toompea. What's actually being secured now is that if something happens to Eesti 200, there will be a supportive partner in the Center Party, which would be rewarded with the opportunity to govern in Tallinn," Saarts added.

Sõõrumaa would resign

In an interview with "Aktuaalne kaamera" on Friday evening, Sõõrumaa promised that if he becomes mayor, he will resign from all leadership positions where a conflict of interest could arise.

"I will step down from all leadership roles," he said, adding he could also establish an oversight body to make everything even clearer to the public, which Ossinovski could lead.

This week, the Reform Party's Tallinn regional faction called for Mayor of Tallinn Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE) to resign and nominated entrepreneur Urmas Sõõrumaa as his replacement. On Friday, Ossinovski dismissed Reform's deputy mayors.

The move came in the run-up to the October local elections. Reform is not expected to win in the capital and analysts believe the Center Party is on track to do so.

SDE and Reform have been in coalition in Tallinn alongside Eesti 200 and Isamaa for over a year. The parties moved against Center, which has been in power in the capital for almost two decades, last year as the party lost support after former Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõlvart became chairman.

