X!

Former Reform minister says party offered her mayoral candidacy in Tallinn

News
Maris Lauri (Reform).
Maris Lauri (Reform). Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Amid tensions in the ruling coalition, Reform politician Maris Lauri says the party has offered to put her forward as its candidate for mayor of Tallinn — while dismissing talk of a deal with Center as political spin.

"That opportunity has been offered to me, and I've discussed it, but how things ultimately play out depends on my party colleagues," Lauri said in an interview with ERR on Friday.

She added that other proposals and ideas are also being considered, with several worthy candidates for the role, but declined to discuss them, saying she would work through them together with her party colleagues.

Lauri confirmed she had read that Deputy Mayor Pärtel-Peeter Pere had proposed businessman Urmas Sõõrumaa as another potential mayoral candidate. When asked why Pere himself couldn't be the party's nominee, she described him as a "very passionate patriot" of the capital.

"And perhaps one of his weaknesses is that he has been a bit too radical in his views for some," she explained. "That can be a positive trait in some situations and negative in others."

Addressing the current rift in Tallinn's ruling coalition, Lauri acknowledged that a four-party coalition is difficult to manage, especially when each partner has its own goals.

She said Reform's representatives in Tallinn have increasingly felt that their party's goals aren't being taken seriously, and neither the mayor nor the coalition partners have found a way to maintain peace.

"The pressure has been significant," she admitted. "When other parties get their goals satisfied, it can lead — and we've seen this before, even at the state level — to a feeling that 'they can't really do anything else; they'll just have to live with it.' You can't cooperate with partners like that."

Reform-Center deal 'opponents' wishful thinking'

Lauri said there are several options for how the Tallinn city government might proceed in the four months until the next local elections, including Reform going into opposition while continuing to support the remaining coalition members — Eesti 200, Isamaa and the Social Democratic Party (SDE).

Speculation that Reform has made a deal to team up with the Center Party in Tallinn, however, she dismissed as "political spin."

"Our political opponents know that we have been very resolute against the Center Party's corrupt and often very pro-Russian positions — not to mention Estonian-language education," she said, adding that it would be good for them if Reform were weakened by such a move. "So maybe it's opponents' wishful thinking, or expectations of unusual and scandalous behavior."

Lauri added that for Reform to consider the Center Party an acceptable partner, the latter would need to acknowledge past mistakes and seek to make amends.

"I haven't seen any sign of that yet," she said. "But hey, sometimes miracles do happen."

In a written statement Thursday responding to Reform's formal announcement earlier that day that it no longer supported Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE) as mayor, Ossinovski accused the Reform Party of planning to break up the current city government and bring the Center Party, led by Mihhail Kõlvart, back into power in Tallinn.

He said Reform's earlier emphasis on the importance of children was merely a smokescreen to prepare both the party and the public for Kõlvart's return, and that Reform and Center would likely nominate someone "acceptable to both sides" as mayor in Kõlvart's place.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:06

Former Reform minister says party offered her mayoral candidacy in Tallinn

14:23

Estonia ready to host NATO jets carrying nuclear weapons, says defense minister

13:55

EU needs to put pressure on Hungary over Ukraine's accession, says Estonian PM

13:25

Estonia's traditional Midsummer wreaths made with up to 12 wild plants

12:55

Gallery: 60-meter high chimney demolished in Narva-Jõesuu

12:18

Wild berries ripening later than usual this year

12:08

In pictures: Estonian Song and Dance Festival flame on relay around the country Updated

11:43

Newcomer Estonian restaurant lands Michelin nod six months after opening

10:50

Daily bus departures from Balti Jaam to drop from 450 to 200

10:24

Ilmar Raag: Let's debunk some myths – the Crimea scenario would not work on Estonia

be prepared!

Most Read articles

25.06

Estonia joins 14 other EU states in calling for ETS2 amendments

25.06

Russian aircraft violates Estonian airspace

25.06

PPA struggling with tourists who visit Estonian-Russian border at Saatse

07:55

New Tallinn guidelines to reduce parking spaces

25.06

Kylie Minogue's Tallinn show no longer going ahead

08:35

Estonian citizen detained on suspicion of photographing Swedish military base

26.06

Tallinn mayor: Reform Party bringing Kõlvart back into city government Updated

11:43

Newcomer Estonian restaurant lands Michelin nod six months after opening

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo