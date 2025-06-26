Tallinn mayor: Reform Party bringing Kõlvart back into city government

The Reform Party has made its decision — to break up the current Tallinn city government and bring the Mihhail Kõlvart-led Center Party back into power in the Estonian capital, Tallinn Mayor Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE) said in response to a statement issued by the party Thursday morning.

In a written statement to the press, Ossinovski, a member of the Social Democratic Party (SDE), said the Reform Party's previous talk about the importance of children was merely a smokescreen, designed to prepare both the party and the public for Kõlvart's return.

"It's been quite striking to see how this political maneuver is being personally directed by Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform)," he said. "Estonia's security demands full commitment, our economic development is faltering, yet the prime minister is focused on playing political games in the capital."

According to Ossinovski, this is the first time in his political career that he has seen a situation in which even those sitting at the table together don't believe in the roles their party leader has assigned them.

"Bringing back the Center Party, which has been repeatedly convicted of corruption, poses a threat to Tallinn's development," he warned. "The fine imposed by the Supreme Court will once again be paid from the city budget, and efforts to end the Center Party's patronage networks will stall. Several key reforms opposed by the Center Party will, inevitably, come to a standstill."

The mayor predicted that the biggest blow will hit the transition to Estonian-language education, where, he said, considerable efforts have been made to better prepare children for the next school year.

"Progress on this matter will understandably now slow down considerably," he added.

'Someone not Kõlvart' to be tapped for mayor

Speaking to ERR, Ossinovski said the Reform Party is likely angling for a coalition with the Center Party, and will propose a mayoral candidate suitable to both sides.

He called Wednesday's coalition meeting "a bit unusual," and suggested it may well have been another indication that Reform's decision to partner up with Center had been made some time ago already.

Asked whether he intended to step down as mayor of Tallinn, Ossinovski replied that that isn't the primary concern here.

"The question is whether the Reform Party wants this coalition to continue or wants to bring back the Center Party led by Kõlvart," he emphasized, adding that as Reform's decision seems to be made, all other issues raised "are all pretexts to formalize this."

Tallinn Mayor Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE, right) and Deputy Mayor Pärtel-Peeter Pere (Reform, left) during a city government press conference. June 2025. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR

Theoretically, if the Reform Party were to leave Tallinn's ruling coalition, it could continue governing in a minority until this fall's local elections, but the mayor doesn't consider this realistic.

"The Reform Party's plan is to dismiss its current coalition partners and form an electoral alliance with the Center Party until the elections, likely finding a mayoral candidate acceptable to both sides — someone not Kõlvart — to try to hide the fact that Reform is returning Kõlvart to power," Ossinovski explained, dismissing other scenarios as not worth entertaining.

"This is clearly a political maneuver led by [Prime Minister] Kristen Michal," he continued. "Maybe it's seemed like some things have happened by chance, but this has been a deliberately executed political plan."

Asked whether a joint Reform-Center mayoral candidate could assume office in Tallinn before this fall's local elections already, the incumbent mayor replied, "Sounds like a plan."

Ossinovski: Reform will regret this

Should Reform exit the city's ruling coalition, Ossinovski has no plans to negotiate with the Center Party, pointing to the Social Democrats' principled stance in cutting ties after Center's corruption conviction.

"Our desire to continue with this coalition is also principled," he added. "We're not going to start looking for backdoor alternatives just to stay in power."

According to Ossinovski's written statement earlier Thursday afternoon, the Reform Party isn't thinking about what's best for Tallinn; it's only concerned with how Reform might fare better in the upcoming local elections.

"This is the time for every Tallinn resident to ask themselves whether they approve of such a cynical game — and give their verdict at the ballot box," he underscored. "I believe the Reform Party will come to regret this adventure."

On Thursday morning, Tallinn Deputy Mayor Pärtel-Peeter Pere (Reform) sent a letter on his party's behalf to its coalition partners in Tallinn — the Social Democratic Party (SDE), Isamaa and Eesti 200 — formally indicating that the Reform Party no longer supports Mayor Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE) remaining in office.

"We can no longer move forward with the current mayor, or resolve the leadership crisis that has arisen in the city," Pere wrote.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!