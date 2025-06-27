X!

Editorials: Tallinn's political crisis will return Center Party to power

Kristen Michal and Mhhail Kõlart.
Kristen Michal and Mhhail Kõlart. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Friday's newspaper editorials suggest that the roots of Tallinn's power struggle lie in the Reform Party's poor ratings and the capital's fragmented coalition. It is also believed that the Center Party and it's chairman, Mihhail Kõlvart, will be returned to power sooner or later.

Eesti Päevaleht/Delfi's editorial suggested politicians are fighting over issues voters do not care about. They laid the blame on Reform's low ratings ahead of the local elections.

"Its major promises had gone unfulfilled. They were either absent from the spotlight or in it for the wrong reasons, such as a fruitless fight over bizarre traffic signs installed by Isamaa Deputy Mayor Kristjan Järvan. It was the Social Democrats who held the initiative in the city and gave the impression of seriousness. Even Pärtel-Peeter Pere's [Reform] own faction didn't support him as mayoral candidate. Support was poor, and the trend was downward."

It said the abolition of kindergarten fees was used as an excuse to break the status quo. This issue had been promised for years but never implemented.

"It's hard to believe any of this happened without the approval of Prime Minister Kristen Michal, even though he's publicly denied it. This is pure political gambling, with very high stakes. And like any casino, everyone ends up losing," the outlet said.

Postimees writes in its editorial titled "The rhinoceros is coming back" that it is quite likely the Reform Party will not continue in a minority government in Tallinn, but will instead form a dual coalition with the Center Party.

"This situation gives Mihhail Kõlvart an excellent opportunity to return to major politics, and it's reasonable to assume that until the elections he will take the post of chair of the city council, while the Reform Party holds the mayor's seat for a couple of months."

Postimees calls for an explanation of how the capital's residents stand to benefit. "Where is this new kind of city governance that was promised a year ago for the good of Tallinn's residents? Right now, it seems political gamesmanship is bringing the rhinoceros back," it asks.

Õhtuleht argues in its editorial titled "The solution is simple – a solution must be found!" that the roots of Tallinn's current situation are ideological and questions how the four-party coalition was ever supposed to work in the first place.

"But for the Reform Party, resolving the situation is also a test of honor and integrity: will they now, in the name of power, bring the Center Party — long shadowed by suspicions of corruption and pro-Russian leanings, and already entangled in multiple criminal cases — back to lead the city? In that case, the 'squirrels' [Reform] are not any better themselves, tell me who your friends are, and I'll tell you who you are."

Editor: Urmet Kook, Helen Wright

